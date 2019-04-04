Nickel One Announces Oversubscribed Placement and Increase in Offering Size from $640,000 to $1,360,000

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S.

VANCOUVER, April 04, 2019 - Nickel One Resources Inc., (TSX-V: NNN), (the “Company” or “Nickel One”) is pleased to announce an increase in the size of the proposed Placement, announced earlier today (see press release at www.nickeloneinc.com).

Due to over-subscribed demand, the private placement will now consist of units of the Company for gross proceeds of up to CDN$1,360,000 (the "Placement") which the Company intends to close subsequent to the completion of the consolidation and name change, as announced earlier today.

The Placement has been amended to an offering of up to 17,000,000 post-consolidation units (the "Units") at CDN$0.08 per Unit post-consolidation. Each Unit consists of one Share and one-full Warrant exercisable at CDN$0.12 post-consolidation per share for 24 months from issue of the Units.

Derrick Weyrauch, Interim President, Chief Executive Officer stated, “The increase in the Company’s offering size is testament to the market’s appetite for advanced Palladium-dominant investment opportunities.

The Company has two nickel, copper and palladium-platinum-gold projects which have been languishing in recent years as a result of insufficient working capital. The Share Consolidation, and name change, announced earlier today, is already better positioning the Company to finance its ongoing business activities and focus the Company on its LK Project in Finland.”

Closing of the Placement is conditional on acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Nickel One:

Nickel One Resources Inc. is a PGE, nickel, copper exploration and development company. Its assets consist of the Lantinen Koillismaa (“LK”) PGE-Ni-Cu project, located in north-central Finland and the Tyko Ni-Cu-PGE property, near Marathon, Ontario, Canada.

