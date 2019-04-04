Global Energy Metals Arranges Non-Brokered Private Placement for Phase One Exploration Program at Prospective Battery Metals Projects in Nevada

Vancouver, April 4, 2019 - Global Energy Metals Corp. TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1 ("Global Energy Metals", the "Company" and/or "GEMC") is pleased to announce that the Company has arranged a non-brokered private placement with strategic investors for gross proceeds of up to CAD$500,000 to immediately advance its Lovelock and Treasure Box properties in Nevada. First closing is expected within the next several days.

The private placement will consist of the issuance of a maximum of 10,000,000 units at a subscription price of $0.05 per unit. Each unit will comprise one common share of the Company and one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each warrant will be exercisable to purchase an additional share of the Company for a period of 36 months from the closing date at a price of $0.10, subject to acceleration.

If on any 10 consecutive trading days occurring after four months and one day has elapsed from the closing date, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company is at least $0.20 per share, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the warrants to the 30th day after the date on which the Company gives notice to the subscriber in accordance with the warrant of such acceleration. Finder's fees may be paid in connection with this offering. Closing of the private placement is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Debt Settlement

The Company's board of directors has approved the settlement of up to $181,500 of debt through the issuance of common shares of the Company (the "Debt Settlement"). Pursuant to the debt settlement, the Company would issue up to 3,630,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to certain creditors of the Company, including certain of its directors and officers (the "Creditors").

The issuance of the shares to the creditors is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued will be subject to a four month hold period which will expire on the date that is four months and one day from the date of issue.

As certain insiders participated in the debt settlement, it is considered to be a "related party transaction" under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). All of the independent directors of the Company, acting in good faith, considered the transactions and have determined that the fair market value of the securities being issued to insiders and the consideration being paid is reasonable. The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(b) of MI 61-101.

Global Energy Metals is focused on offering security of supply of cobalt, a critical material to the growing rechargeable battery market, by building a diversified global portfolio of cobalt assets including project stakes, projects and other supply sources. GEMC anticipates growing its business by acquiring project stakes in battery metals related projects with key strategic partners. Global Energy Metals currently owns 70% of the Werner Lake Cobalt Mine in Ontario, Canada, has an option to acquire an 85% interest in two cobalt exploration projects in Nevada, 150km East of the Tesla Gigafactory, and has entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the Millennium Cobalt Project and two neighbouring discovery stage exploration-stage cobalt assets in Mt. Isa, Australia.

