G2 Goldfields Inc. (formerly Sandy Lake Gold Inc.) Announces Name Change and Share Consolidation

TORONTO, April 04, 2019 - G2 Goldfields Inc. (formerly Sandy Lake Gold Inc.) (TSXV:SLAU) (the “Company”) announces that it has filed articles of amendment to (i) change its name from “Sandy Lake Gold Inc.” to “G2 Goldfields Inc.” (the “Name Change”); and (ii) consolidate the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) new common share for every two (2) existing common shares (the “Consolidation”), all effective as of April 4, 2019. Shareholder approval of the Name Change and Consolidation was obtained at the Company’s annual and special meeting of shareholders held on February 12, 2019.



In connection with the Name Change and Consolidation, the Company has sent letters of transmittal to holders of its common shares for use in transmitting their existing share certificates (“Existing Certificates”) to the Company’s registrar and transfer agent, TSX Trust Company, in exchange for new certificates (“New Certificates”) representing the number of post-Consolidation common shares to which such shareholder is entitled as a result of the Consolidation, and reflecting the Name Change. No delivery of a New Certificate to a shareholder will be made until the shareholder has surrendered its Existing Certificates. Until surrendered, each Existing Certificate shall be deemed for all purposes to represent the number of post-Consolidation common shares to which the holder is entitled as a result of the Consolidation.

The common shares of the Company reflecting the Name Change and Consolidation will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange effective as of April 8, 2019, under the new symbol “GTWO”.

For further information please contact:

Patrick Sheridan

Executive Chairman & CEO

(416) 628-5904

Email: info@sandylakegold.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which are inherently uncertain, are based on estimates and assumptions, and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward-looking statements will not occur, including the effective date of trading of the post-Consolidation common shares reflecting the Name Change and new stock symbol. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward looking statements contained in this press release, and the assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are made, are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this document, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause the Company's actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.