Altiplano Considers Installing Magnetic Separation Plant at Farellon

Edmonton, April 4, 2019 - Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) (OTCQB: ALTPF) (WKN: A2JNFG) ("Altiplano" or the "Company") is pleased to report encouraging metallurgic lab test results for improved copper recoveries following magnetite separation of samples taken from low grade mineralized material at the historic Farellon Copper-Gold Mine near La Serena, Chile.

CEO John Williamson stated, "During the past three months our technical team has been evaluating alternative processing methods to improve the metallurgic performance of milling mineralized material taken from Farellon. In the following weeks, our team will review results of further testing intended to confirm that we can improve Cu recoveries and produce a high iron concentrated by installing a magnetic separation plant at Farellon."

Two 100 kg samples of low grade mineralized material were shipped to Roanda Metallurgic Laboratory for magnetic separation testing. Prior to processing, the Cu and Fe grade on the material was as follows:

Sample N° %Fe (total) % Cu (total) % Cu (soluble) Au ppm Ag ppm 251178 36.70 0.65 0.03 0.15 1 251179 33.70 1.11 0.04 0.09 1

The ICP analysis also showed 1,200 ppm of Vanadium and 63 ppm of Cobalt.

Both samples were crushed and milled, then were processed through magnetic drums to separate the magnetic iron. The test produced magnetite rich concentrates with the following chemistry:

Sample N° %Fe (total) %Fe (magnetic) %Cu (total) 251178 69.32 66.70 0.61 251179 69.54 68.9 1.19

The results indicate that: firstly, a large part of the magnetic iron can be recovered by magnetic separation; secondly, the concentrate does retain copper; and thirdly, for optimal Cu/Fe separation, the material must be milled under #10 Ty or 1.7 millimetres. Future metallurgical work will focus on the potential to produce a saleable iron rich concentrate, along with the upgrading, separation and production of copper from lower and higher grade material, with the ultimate goal of reducing trucking costs by shipping high value material and the elimination of low value material at site.

Altiplano Metals Inc. (TSXV: APN) is a mineral exploration company focused on evaluating and acquiring projects with significant potential for advancement from discovery through to production, in Canada and abroad. Management has a substantial record of success in capitalizing on opportunity, overcoming challenges and building shareholder value. Additional information concerning Altiplano can be found on its website at www.apnmetals.com.

