African Gold Group Receives Shareholder Approval for Share Consolidation

TORONTO, April 04, 2019 - African Gold Group Inc. (TSX-V: AGG) (“AGG” or the “Company”) announces that at the special meeting of the shareholders of the Company held on April 4, 2019, AGG shareholders have approved the share consolidation of the Company’s common shares on the basis of up to 7.5 existing common shares for each new common share of the Company (the “Consolidation”). Of the votes cast by shareholders at the AGG special shareholder meeting, 99.32% voted in favor of the Consolidation. The AGG Board will advise shareholders in the near future when the Consolidation will be effected and a letter of transmittal will be sent by mail to shareholders advising that the Consolidation has taken effect and instructing shareholders to surrender the certificates evidencing their common shares for replacement certificates representing the number of common shares to which they are entitled as a result of the Consolidation.



Post Consolidation, the Company will have approximately 48,211,022 common shares outstanding. The change in the number of issued and outstanding common shares that will result from the Consolidation will not materially affect any shareholder’s percentage ownership in AGG, although such ownership would be represented by a smaller number of common shares. Further details regarding the Consolidation are contained in the Company’s Information Circular dated March 5, 2018, which has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About African Gold Group Inc.

African Gold Group is a Canadian listed exploration and development company on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX V:AGG) with its focus on developing a gold platform in West Africa. Its two principal assets are the Kobada Project in Mali and the gold project located in Madougou, Burkina Faso.

