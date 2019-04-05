New Energy Metals Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Vancouver, April 5, 2019 - New Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: ENRG) (OTC PINK: NEMCF) ("New Energy Metals" or the "Company") announces that, further to the Company's news release dated March 7, 2019, it has obtained approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") for the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares (each, a "Share") on the basis of (1) post-consolidation Share for every eight (8) pre-consolidation Shares (the "Consolidation").

The Company's Shares are expected to begin trading on a post-consolidation basis under the same trading symbol at market open on Friday, April 5, 2019. The Consolidation will reduce the Company's issued and outstanding Shares from 45,016,001 Shares to approximately 5,627,000 Shares. The Company's new CUSIP number and ISIN for the Shares will be 643844202 and CA6438442023, respectively.

Registered shareholders will receive a letter of transmittal from Computershare Investor Services Inc., the transfer agent for the Shares, describing the process by which shareholders may obtain new certificates representing their post-consolidation common shares. Shares held in uncertificated form by non-registered shareholders through brokerage accounts will be converted through each shareholder's brokerage accounts. Non-registered shareholders should consult their broker for further information.

About the Company

New Energy Metals is focused on the exploration and development of energy metals in Chile. The Company's assets include the Cristal copper project located in northern Chile and several prospective cobalt projects in Chile's past producing San Juan cobalt district.

On behalf of New Energy Metals Corp.

César López, President & CEO

T: 604.484-1232

E: info@newenergymetals.ca

W: www.newenergymetals.ca

