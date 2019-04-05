Sable Resources Announces Non Brokered Offering

TORONTO, April 5, 2019 - Sable Resources (TSX.V: SAE) (the "Company" or "Sable") is pleased to announce a non-brokered offering of a maximum 10 million units priced at $0.15 consisting of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each full purchase warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share of the company at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of two years. The financing will close on or about April 16th 2019. The Company may pay a finders fee to certain qualified registrants assisting in the Offering in an amount to be determined. Funds will be used to complete phase two drilling and engineering on the Margarita Project in Mexico, complete geological mapping on the Don Julio Project in Argentina and for general corporate purposes.

ABOUT SABLE RESOURCES LTD.

Sable is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal projects through systematic exploration in endowed terranes located in favorable, established mining jurisdictions. Sables' main focus is developing their large portfolio of new greenfields projects to resource stage utilizing their Upper Level Epithermal Strategy. Sable is actively exploring the San Juan Regional Program (35,000ha) incorporating the Don Julio Project in San Juan Province, Argentina, the Mexico Regional Program (1.5Mha), incorporating the Margarita, Vinata and El Escarpe drill ready projects and the BC Intrusion Related Program, Canada (13,600ha) incorporating the drill ready Tulox Project.

SOURCE Sable Resources Ltd.