Radisson Mining Resources Inc. grants stock options

ROUYN-NORANDA, April 05, 2019 - Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSX-V: RDS, OTC: RMRDF, FRANKFURT: 2RX) (“Radisson” or the “Company") announces that the Board of Directors granted, on March 8 2019, a total of 250,000 stock options to one officer and one employee of the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Company’s stock option plan, each option grants the holder of such option the right to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.105 per share no later than March 8th, 2024.



About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Quebec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 21,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been the Abitibi Greenstone Belt’s highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; InnovExplo, May 2018). For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:



Mario Bouchard

President and CEO

(819-277-6578

mbouchard@radissonmining.com

