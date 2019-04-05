VANCOUVER, April 05, 2019 - Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) will release its first quarter 2019 earnings results on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 before market open.



The company will hold an investor conference call to discuss the first quarter 2019 earnings results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time / 8:00 a.m. Pacific time on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The conference call dial-in is 647.794.4605 or toll free 800.239.9838, no pass code required. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis.

A live audio webcast of the conference call, together with supporting presentation slides, will be available on Teck's website at www.teck.com.

The recording of the live audio webcast will be available from 10:00 a.m. Pacific time April 23, 2019 on Teck’s website at www.teck.com.

About Teck

Teck is a diversified resource company committed to responsible mining and mineral development with major business units focused on copper, steelmaking coal, zinc and energy. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols TECK.A and TECK.B and the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TECK. Learn more about Teck at www.teck.com or follow @TeckResources.

Investor Contact:

Ellen Lai

Coordinator, Investor Relations

604.699.4257

ellen.lai@teck.com

Media Contact:

Chris Stannell

Senior Communications Specialist

604.699.4368

chris.stannell@teck.com