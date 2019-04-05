Northcliff Announces New CFO

VANCOUVER, April 5, 2019 - Northcliff Resources Ltd. ("Northcliff" or the "Company") (TSX: NCF) is pleased to announce that Andrew Ing has joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), replacing Mark Peters who has resigned from his role with the Company to pursue other opportunities.

Mr. Ing has more than 10 years of experience in the natural resources sector, focusing on corporate development activities with an emphasis on capital finance, business agreement negotiations and risk management. He previously held positions with professional services firms PricewaterhouseCoopers and Deloitte Touché Tohmatsu, providing advisory services to mining companies in Asia, Europe and the Americas.

Mr. Ing holds Chartered Professional Accountant and Corporate Finance designations, as well as specialized designations in corporate governance, internal audit and the strategic management of information technology.

About Northcliff

Northcliff is a mineral resource company focused on advancing the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project, located in New Brunswick, Canada, to production.

Chris Zahovskis

President & CEO

