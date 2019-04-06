Ronald Netolitzky Announces Purchase of Units of MAS Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, April 5, 2019 - Mr. Ronald Netolitzky announces that in connection with the closing of a non-brokered private placement by MAS Gold Corp. ("MAS Gold") (TSXV: MAS), 420 - 789 West Pender St., Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 1H2, Mr. Netolitzky acquired on April 3, 2019 ownership of 800,000 units ("Units"), each Unit comprised of one common share ("Common Share") of MAS Gold, and one-half of a common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). The Common Shares and Warrants (on a post-conversion beneficial ownership basis) acquired by Mr. Netolitzky represent approximately 2.7% of MAS Gold's issued and outstanding Common Shares. The Warrants acquired by Mr. Netolitzky represent approximately 44.9% of the Warrants issued and outstanding.

Prior to the closing of the non-brokered private placement, Mr. Netolitzky owned 8,257,500 Common Shares, representing 20.1% of MAS Gold's issued and outstanding Common Shares. Upon completion of the private placement, Mr. Netolitzky owns 9,057,500 Common Shares, representing 20.9% of MAS Gold's issued and outstanding Common Shares. Prior to the closing of the non-brokered private placement, Mr. Netolitzky did not own any Warrants. Upon completion of the private placement, Mr. Netolitzky owns 400,000 Warrants, representing 44.9% of the issued and outstanding Warrants.

Mr. Netolitzky acquired the Units at a price of $0.12 per Unit, for an aggregate price of $96,000. Mr. Netolitzky acquired the Units for investment purposes. Mr. Netolitzky may in the future take such actions in respect of its holdings as it may deem appropriate in light of the circumstances then existing, including acquiring ownership or control over additional Common Shares or other securities of MAS Gold or the disposition of all or a portion of its holdings in open market or in privately negotiated transactions.

SOURCE Ronald Netolitzky