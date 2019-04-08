Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting

Notice of 2019 Annual General Meeting

LONDON, April 8, 2019 - Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company" or "Anglo Pacific") (LSE: APF, TSX: APY) announces the publication of its Notice of Annual General Meeting (the "AGM Notice") and Form of Proxy for the 2019 Annual General Meeting on the Company's website, www.anglopacificgroup.com.

AnnualGeneral Meeting

The Company's 2019 Annual General Meeting will be held at The Royal Institution of Great Britain, 21 Albemarle Street, London, W1S 4BS, United Kingdom on Monday 13 May 2019 at 11:00am.

A hard copy version of the AGM Notice and the Form of Proxy will be sent to those shareholders who have elected to continue to receive paper communications on 10 April 2019. Shareholders who have not elected to continue to receive paper communications, will be sent a notification of the availability of these documents on the Company's website by post or, where they have elected, by email.

Anglo Pacific will submit to the UK National Storage Mechanism a copy of its AGM Notice in accordance with LR 9.6.1R. The documents will shortly be available for inspection through the National Storage Mechanism at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM and through SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

AboutAnglo Pacific

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty and streaming company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage royalties. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties to shareholders as dividends.

