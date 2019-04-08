Mexus continues steps to bring its Santa Elena mine into production

CABORCA, April 08, 2019 - Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG) (“Mexus” or the “Company”) President and CEO Paul Thompson wants to thank Mexus shareholders for their continued support and patience. In addition, Mr. Thompson wishes to commend mine manager Cesar Lemas and his crew, who are now shareholders of Mexus, who have been working 7 days a week to put the Santa Elena mine into production.



The crushing and milling circuit has been successfully tested and run. Mr. Thompson and Mr. Lemas have decided that the oil seals on the 54-inch cone crusher should be replaced before permanent production begins. The cone crusher has been disassembled and awaits the arrival of the new parts. Mexus expects the plant to be repaired and operational by April 15th.

Mexus continues to consolidate equipment which will be needed for its mining operation. Mexus’ new front-end loader has arrived and is being used to move material as needed. The blast hole drill has been imported and is expected to arrive at the Santa Elena mine site April 8th. The company recently purchased a Cat D4G with a 6-way blade and rippers. This lite weight but powerful piece of equipment will allow the crushed ore, delivered by conveyor, to be spread on the heap leach pad without compaction.

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com.

Stan Berk phone # 805-206-5816

William T. Bogard phone # 949-351-0207

Cautionary Statement

