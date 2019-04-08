Vista Gold Corp. Provides Mt Todd Metallurgical Testing Update

DENVER, April 8, 2019 - Vista Gold Corp. (TSX & NYSE American: VGZ) ("Vista" or the "Company") today announced that the fine grinding tests on 470 kilograms of samples from its Mt Todd gold project are complete and that the final products are being returned to Denver for leach recovery testing. Due to backlogs at the labs of Core Metallurgy and FLSmidth, the testing program was delayed four to five weeks and final leach recovery results are now expected in May. The preliminary grinding test results confirm the results of previous tests, which indicated that the power required to achieve a target grind size of 38-45 microns is less than was estimated in the 2018 updated preliminary feasibility study. (Please refer to Vista's January 24, 2018 press release.)

Vista's President and CEO, Mr. Frederick H. Earnest commented, "The completion of the grinding tests on samples with average grades ranging from 0.8 to 1.7 grams gold per tonne (g Au/t) now allows us to complete leach recovery testing as the last phase of this comprehensive testing program. With the results of these grinding tests, we have a significant amount of data for ongoing and future evaluations of both the IsaMill and VXP stirred-media mills. The tests at both laboratories confirm lower anticipated power requirements and provide the basis for a favorable adjustment in our project evaluation. With the anticipated completion of the leach recovery tests in the next month, we expect to generate grind-size leach recovery curves covering a wide range of potential ore feed grades. The relationship between the grind-size and gold recovery on Mt Todd samples is well established. We expect the leach recovery tests to confirm the results of the testing work announced in August 2018. (Please refer to Vista's August 2, 2018 press release.) We have commenced an update of the Mt Todd technical report and plan to incorporate these test results into a new report presently scheduled for completion prior to the end of the second quarter 2019."

Technical Report on Mt Todd Gold Project

For further information on the Mt Todd gold project, see the Technical Report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Mt Todd Gold Project 50,000 tpd Preliminary Feasibility Study Northern Territory, Australia," dated March 2, 2018 with an effective date of January 24, 2018, which is available on SEDAR, EDGAR and Vista's website under the Technical Reports section.

Deepak Malhotra, Vista's principal metallurgical consultant and President of Prosolv Consulting, LLC, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has approved the information in this press release.

Mt Todd is the largest undeveloped gold project in Australia.

