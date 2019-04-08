Searchlight Resources Announces Stock Symbol Change on TSXV to ''SCLT''

VANCOUVER, April 8, 2019 - Searchlight Resources Inc. ("Searchlight" or the "Company") (TSX-V: SCLT) announces that the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") has approved a change in the Company's stock symbol.

Effective on Monday, April 8th, 2019, the Company's common shares will trade on the TSXV under the symbol "SCLT" (TSXV:SCLT). The previous trading symbol was "SRCH".

There is no action required by current shareholders in connection with this change and no change has been made to Searchlight's share capital. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital.

About Searchlight Resources Inc.

Searchlight Resources Inc..is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V: SCLT). The corporate strategy of the company is:

to explore and develop opportunities in safe, low-risk jurisdictions. The Company holds claims in Saskatchewan and Ontario, Canada and Nevada, USA. These are three of the top jurisdictions in the world for mining investment, as ranked by the Fraser Institute.

to target known highly productive geological belts, including the Flin Flon - Snow Lake Greenstone Belt, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt and the Walker Lane Structural Belt

to acquire high quality projects, close to infrastructure, focusing on road access

to work closely with stakeholders, including First Nations, Metis, local and provincial governments and local contractors to advance mineral exploration and development in a safe and environmentally sound manner.

Searchlight holds a portfolio of gold, cobalt, copper, vanadium and specialty metal projects from grassroots stage to advanced exploration and NI43-101 resource development.

