Eastern Zinc Appoints New President and CEO

VANCOUVER, April 08, 2019 - Eastern Zinc Corp. ("Eastern Zinc" or the “Company”) (CSE:EZNC | OTC:ETZCF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Paul Ténière as President and CEO of the Company in place of Mr. Michael Dake who has resigned as Director and President, CEO and Secretary.



Paul Ténière, M.Sc., P.Geo. has 20 years of diverse experience in the mining and oil & gas sectors taking projects from exploration to mine development. Mr. Ténière has held senior roles with small cap to large mining companies developing precious metal, base metal, and metallurgical coal deposits, and has significant capital markets, regulatory, and corporate finance experience. He was Chief Geologist for Sherritt International Corp. and an Exploration Manager for Vale S.A. and Solid Energy New Zealand, successfully developing coal mining projects in Australia and New Zealand. Mr. Ténière has also worked on numerous carbonate-hosted Mississippi Valley Type (MVT) and SEDEX lead-zinc deposits, and porphyry-style copper-lead-zinc and gold-silver deposits in Canada, United States, and Europe.

Chair of the Board of Eastern Zinc, Joel Dumaresq, commented, “Eastern Zinc is most fortunate to have a geologist of Paul Ténière’s caliber join the Company. As Eastern Zinc ramps up its exploration activity, particularly within the highly-prospective Bathurst mining camp, Paul’s expertise and experience will prove invaluable.”

Mr. Ténière stated, “I am excited to be joining Eastern Zinc and look forward to working with the team to build a premier zinc exploration company developing projects in world-class mining districts such as the Bathurst and Buchans mining camps. The Company has acquired a unique portfolio of zinc properties in low-risk jurisdictions near active mining operations that has the potential to deliver significant value to shareholders.”

The Board would like to thank Mr. Dake for his years of service to the Company and wish him well with his future endeavours.

About Eastern Zinc Corp.

Eastern Zinc is a Canadian junior mining and exploration company operating out of Vancouver, British Columbia. Eastern Zinc is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing natural resource properties with a focus on zinc properties/projects.

Eastern Zinc is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (“CSE”) and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "EZNC." For more information on Eastern Zinc, please visit our website at www.easternzinc.com. Additional information relating to Eastern Zinc is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as on the CSE at www.theCSE.com.

