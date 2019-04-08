Scorpio Gold Provides Update to Private Placement Including Potential Increase of the Size of the Private Placement

VANCOUVER, April 08, 2019 - Scorpio Gold Corp. (“Scorpio Gold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SGN) is pleased to provide an update regarding the Company’s non-brokered private placement of secured convertible debentures for gross proceeds of up to US$6,000,000 (the “Private Placement”), previously announced in the Company’s press release on January 28, 2019.

The Exchange has granted an extension for filing final documentation in respect of the Private Placement. The Company anticipates that the Private Placement will close on or about April 15, 2019.

The Company has encountered significant investor interest in the Private Placement. As a result of an increase in the anticipated number of subscribers, the Company plans to have the convertible debentures administered by Computershare Trust Company of Canada pursuant to a convertible debenture indenture agreement. Additionally, the Company has increased the maximum size of the Private Placement to US$7,000,000, subject to acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”).

For further details regarding the Private Placement, please refer to our news release dated January 28, 2019.

The securities being offered have not been, and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent of such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

Scorpio Gold holds a 100% interest in the producing Mineral Ridge gold mining operation located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Mineral Ridge is a conventional open pit mining and heap leach operation. Mining at Mineral Ridge was suspended in November 2017; however, the Company continues to generate limited revenues from residual but diminishing recoveries from the leach pads. Scorpio Gold also holds a 100% interest in the advanced exploration-stage Goldwedge property in Manhattan, Nevada with a fully permitted underground mine and 400 ton per day mill facility. The Goldwedge mill facility has been placed on a care and maintenance basis and can be restarted immediately when needed.

This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the completion of the Private Placement (including the timing thereof), and the Company potentially increasing the size of the Private Placement and approval thereof by the Exchange. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements.