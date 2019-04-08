Neo Lithium Announces Results of New Drill Hole and Long-Term Pump Test in the High-grade Zone of the 3Q Project

The new drill hole in the high-grade zone yielded 137.6m with 1,128 mg/l Li extending the high-grade zone depth from 100m to 160m

Long-term pump test at 80 m3/h for 20 days provided stable lithium production

TORONTO, April 08, 2019 - Neo Lithium Corp. (“Neo Lithium” or the “Company”) (TSXV: NLC; OTCQX: NTTHF; FSE: NE2) is pleased to announce that Hidrotec SA completed Drill Hole PP25-R-1 down to 167 metres and a long-term pump test has been completed in its wholly-owned Tres Quebradas lithium brine project ("3Q Project") in Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Drill hole PB1-R-24 is located in the high-grade zone of the 3Q Project. The rocks found in the hole are porous halite, sands and gravels from the surface to the bottom of the hole. The hole was stopped at 160 metres depth due to technical difficulties drilling loose gravel. The hole was finished with 8 inches diameter PVC filters from 16 metres all the way to the bottom of the well. Sampling was done with a pumping rate of 11 m3/h and 5 brine samples were collected during 6 hours of pumping. The average lithium grade of the 137.6 meters that were pumped was 1,128 mg/l Li. The Magnesium/Lithium ratio is 1.6 and the Sulfate/Lithium is 0.18. The location of the drill hole is available on the Company’s web site at: http://www.neolithium.ca/project/default.aspx#section=maps

"The high-grade zone in the northern end of the 3Q project has been drilled in the past down to only 100 metres with PB-R-18. Results of the new hole, PB-1-R24 extends the high-grade zone down to 160 metres," said Waldo Perez, President and CEO of Neo Lithium. "We will continue our efforts to extend the resource of the high-grade zone at depth in order to hopefully increase high grade reserves at the final feasibility stage."

The Company has completed a total of 22 pump tests along the salar in different stratigraphic units. All tests were conducted for 72 hours. The Company decided to run a long-term pump test to validate this data on longer periods of pumping. The long-term pump test was completed on platform PB1-R-4 located in the southern part of the high-grade zone. This well was 8 inches with PVC filters from 5 to 70 meters. The test was done using a 15 horsepower, 6-inch, submersible electric pump and a diamond drill hole as a monitoring well. PB1-R-4 was tested in 2018 in a 72 hours pump test and this season it was tested in a 20-day long pump test. The pumping was 80 m3/h, the maximum draw down was 1.9 metres at the head of the pump and 10 cm in the piezometer located 10 metres away from the pumping well.

The pump test provided a Specific Yield (equivalent to drainable porosity) of approximately 10%, consistent with the Hydrogeological model of the prefeasibility study (“PFS”) announced on a press release March 21, 2019. The test also demonstrates that the hydraulic parameters of the aquifer in this zone are consistent with the requirements of the PFS of productivities around 50-60 l/s per well.

Brine geochemical samples were collected daily, resulting in 20 samples being cataloged in total. The grade of day one was 773 mg/l Lithium and the grade on day 20 was 787 mg/l of Lithium. The subtle increase in grade during the entire test, demonstrated no decay in grade in any sample.

"These long-term pump test results validate our extensive pump tests database," added Waldo Perez. "This salar has a very high productivity and only 5 wells are required for the full production of 20,000 LCE described in the prefeasibility study."

Technical Information

The brine samples collected in the field were delivered by Company personnel to Andesmar Transport Company ("Andesmar") in La Rioja, in the province of Rioja. Andesmar delivered the samples by truck to ASL, an ISO 9001-2008-certified laboratory in Mendoza, Argentina. ASL used the following analytical methodologies: ICP-OES (inductively-coupled plasma-optical (atomic) emission spectrometry) to quantify boron, barium, calcium, lithium, magnesium, manganese, and potassium; an argentometric method to assay for chloride; a gravimetric method to analyze for sulfate; a volumetric analysis (acid/base titration) for the evaluation of alkalinity (as CaCO3); a gravimetric method to determine density and total dissolved solids; and, a laboratory pH meter to determine pH. All analytical work is subject to a systematic and rigorous Quality Assurance-Quality Control. A reference ("standard") sample was inserted into the sample stream at a frequency of approximately 1 in 15 samples; a field blank was inserted at a frequency of approximately 1 in 15 samples; and a field duplicate sample was inserted at a frequency of approximately 1 in 15 samples.

Waldo Perez, Ph.D, P.Geo., the CEO and President of Neo Lithium Corp. is the Qualified Person who approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

