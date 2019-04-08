G2 Goldfields Inc. (formerly Sandy Lake Gold Inc.) Announces Corporate and Exploration update

TORONTO, April 08, 2019 - G2 Goldfields Inc. (TSXV:GTWO) (formerly Sandy Lake Gold Inc.) (TSXV:SLAU) (the “Company”) commences trading today under the new Company name and symbol TSXV:GTWO on a consolidated basis of one (1) new common share for every two (2) existing common shares (see press release of Sandy Lake Gold Inc. dated April 4, 2019 available at SEDAR.com).



The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Stephen Stow as an Independent Director of the Company. Mr. Stow has been an adviser, investor, and executive engaged in various resource driven opportunities and ‘startups’ for the last 30 plus years. He has global executive experience in management of private and public companies. Mr. Stow served as the President & CEO of Odin Mining & Exploration Ltd from 1994, until it became Lumina Gold Corp. in 2015, and since 2015 has remained a director. Mr. Stow currently serves as an Independent Director of Amarillo Gold Corp..

Patrick Sheridan, CEO of G2 Goldfields commented: "We are grateful to have Stephen join our Board of Directors, his global experience will be a valuable addition to the Company in advancing its exploration strategies in the Americas.”

Sandy Lake gold project update

The Company also reports the continuation of the diamond drilling program at the NW Arm of the Weebigee Claim package. A total of 5 diamond drill holes varying in length from 240 meters to 340 meters have been completed to date; drilling at DDH 6 is underway.

The core is currently being logged and split for assay. This orientated core logging program will enable our geological team to determine the structural and lithological controls of the mineralisation encountered in the NW Arm where the current program has been focussed.

G2 Goldfields Inc. wishes to thank the Chief, Council and members of the Sandy Lake First Nation for their support and assistance as we continue to build upon a long term beneficial relationship of economic and community development.

Gold mineralisation at Sandy Lake is hosted within a greenstone sequence of Volcanics, Sediments and Banded Iron Formation analogous to the Musselwhite district located 150km to the SE. This drill program in the NW Arm, where previous outcrop sampling has returned values of up to 113 g/t gold, will target zones of high chargeability within magnetic (iron rich) units around the closure of a regional scale, SE plunging fold.

About G2 Goldfields Inc.

G2 Goldfields Inc. is a Toronto based mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of the Sandy Lake Gold project in Canada and proposed acquisition of the Aremu - Oko and Peters Mine properties in Guyana.

The Sandy Lake gold project comprises an approximate 51,000 hectares of contiguous mineral claim units in the underexplored Sandy Lake Archean Greenstone Belt in Northwestern Ontario. In 2014, a limited drill program in the western part of the Sandy Lake claim package returned high grade gold intercepts of 12.86 Au g/t over 6.85 meters and 12.17 Au g/t over 6.2 meters (see press release of Goldeye Exploration Ltd. dated April 9, 2014 available at SEDAR.com).

The Aremu – Oko and Peters Mine properties are 2 of the 4 past producing historical mines in Guyana. The properties total approximately 25,888 acres and are located in the Cuyuni-Mazarumi Region (Region 7) of north-central Guyana in the Guiana Shield.

All scientific and technical information in this press release has been prepared under the supervision of Dan Noone (Director of G2 Goldfields Inc.), a “qualified person” within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Noone (B.Sc Geology, MBA) is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists.

