Continental Gold Appoints Ana Milena Vásquez as Senior Vice-President, External Affairs and Sustainability

TORONTO, April 8, 2019 - Continental Gold Inc. (TSX:CNL; OTCQX:CGOOF) ("Continental" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ana Milena Vásquez as Senior Vice-President, External Affairs and Sustainability. Ms. Vasquez joined the Company on April 1, 2019 and is based in the Company's office in Medellín, Colombia.

Ms. Vásquez has extensive Colombian experience in mining, infrastructure, community and government relations. Most recently, she was President of Minera Vetas, leading the sustainability program in its areas of influence in Santander, Colombia. Prior to that, she was co-founder and President of CB Gold Inc., where she was responsible for the organization and supervision of Colombia operations, including with respect to socio-environmental and project permitting issues.

Previously, Ms. Vásquez was Chief Financial Officer and General Manager of Carbones del Cesar S.A. in Colombia and General Manager of Carbones Nueva Naricual C.A. in Venezuela. She was also a founding partner of Bogota-based D&PE SA, a venture capital investment banking business and a member of the board of directors of the Colombian Mining Association.

Ms. Vásquez holds a Master in Financial Analysis from the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid and a Professional in Finance and International Relations from Universidad Externado de Colombia, Bogotá, Colombia.

"I would like to personally welcome Ana Milena to the Continental team," commented Ari Sussman, Chief Executive Officer. "Her background in the Colombian mining sector and understanding of government and community relations will further supplement Company initiatives to strengthen our environmental and social management systems as we complete the construction phase at the Buriticá project and transition to production."

"I am very excited to join the Continental team", commented Vásquez. "Continental is changing the history of the mining industry in Colombia and has in place best-in-class environmental and social standards. I am eager to start working closely with the team to ensure that we accomplish and deliver results beyond our objectives."

About Continental Gold Inc.

Continental Gold Inc. is an advanced-stage exploration and development company with an extensive portfolio of 100%-owned gold projects in Colombia. Formed in April 2007, the Company – led by an international management team with a successful track record of discovering and developing large high-grade gold deposits in Latin America – is focused on advancing its fully-permitted high-grade Buriticá gold project to production.

Additional details on the Buriticá project and the rest of Continental's suite of gold exploration properties are available at www.continentalgold.com.

