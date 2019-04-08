Ricus Grimbeek Appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of Trevali Mining

VANCOUVER, April 08, 2019 - Trevali Mining Corporation (“Trevali” or the “Company”) (TSX: TV, BVL: TV; OTCQX: TREVF, Frankfurt: 4TI) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has appointed Ricus Grimbeek as President & Chief Executive Officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ricus Grimbeek as Trevali’s President and CEO,” said Jessica McDonald, Chair of the Board. “Ricus brings extensive global experience to Trevali, both as a corporate executive and as a mine operator, and has a proven track record of operating safe and efficient businesses with a focus on asset optimization and strong cost performance. He combines deep knowledge of mining processes and technology, and decades of hands-on global mining experience, with a progressive approach to mining that places a high priority on safety, sustainability and responsibility. The Board is confident that Ricus is the right leader to unite our assets with a common focus on operational optimization to efficiently grow production and enhance value for all stakeholders.”

“With its portfolio of producing assets and talented team, Trevali is extremely well-positioned for success. I am delighted to join this exciting company and lead it to its full potential,” said Mr. Grimbeek.

Mr. Grimbeek will assume his responsibilities on April 23, 2019. At that time, as previously announced, Dr. Mark Cruise will step down as President and CEO.

Added Ms. McDonald: “We are pleased this transition has been accomplished so smoothly and in a timely manner. We have every confidence Trevali’s positive momentum in 2019 will continue to build into the future under the leadership of our newly-appointed President and CEO.”

Ricus Grimbeek is a mining engineer with nearly three decades of progressive experience in the resource sector, with a proven track record working at all levels of the business. An experienced mining executive, before joining Trevali he was Chief Operating Officer of Vale Base Metals North Atlantic where he held responsibility for the overall operating and financial performance of 16 mining and refining operations in four countries. Previously, he was President and COO of South32 Australia, overseeing six operations in Australia and Colombia. Mr. Grimbeek has also served as Asset President of Aluminium Australia, Head of Group HSEC for BHP Billiton, President and COO of BHP Billiton’s Ekati Diamond Mine, Executive Vice President Mining and Concentrating for Lonmin Platinum.

Mr. Grimbeek holds a Bachelor of Engineering (Mining) from the University of Pretoria, has completed the Management Development Program from the University of Orange Free State, and holds an Advanced Certificate in Mine Ventilation from the Chamber of Mines.

ABOUT TREVALI MINING CORPORATION

Trevali is a zinc-focused, base metals company with four mines: the 90% owned Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso, the 90% owned Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia, the wholly-owned Caribou mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp of northern New Brunswick in Canada, and the wholly-owned Santander mine in Peru.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company’s website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

