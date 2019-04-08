Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Maverix Metals Increases Credit Facility to US$75 Million

15:00 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, April 8, 2019 - Maverix Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Maverix") (TSX-V: MMX) is pleased to announce it has amended and increased its revolving credit agreement with Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ("CIBC") and National Bank of Canada, allowing the Company to borrow up to US$75 million (the "Revolving Facility"). The Revolving Facility has a term of four years, which is extendable through mutual agreement between Maverix, CIBC, and National Bank. Maverix intends to use the increased Revolving Facility for future royalty or stream acquisitions and general corporate purposes.

The amounts drawn on the Revolving Facility are subject to interest at LIBOR plus 2.00% to 3.00% per annum, and the undrawn portion of the Revolving Facility is subject to a standby fee of 0.45% to 0.675% per annum, both of which are dependent on the Company's leverage ratio.

Matt Fargey, CFO of Maverix, commented, "We are pleased to be able to increase the size and at the same time reduce the relative cost of our revolving credit facility and would like to thank both CIBC and National Bank for the continued support and confidence they have shown in our business model. The increased liquidity will allow us to continue growing our asset portfolio by acquiring high quality royalties and streams."

About Maverix

Maverix is a gold royalty and streaming company. Maverix's mission is to provide its shareholders with significant low risk leverage to precious metal prices and to increase underlying per share value by expanding its portfolio with acquisitions of high-quality royalties and streams that offer robust returns.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE ("TSX-V") NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX-V) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

SOURCE Maverix Metals Inc.



Contact
Maverix Metals Inc., Matt Fargey, Chief Financial Offier, (604) 343-6225, Email: info@maverixmetals.com, Website: www.maverixmetals.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Maverix Metals Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.maverixmetals.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap