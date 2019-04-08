Blackhawk Resources Corp. to Issue Return of Capital in the Form of Shares of Gegs Capital Corp. to Shareholders in Connection with the Gegs Capital Corp. acquisition of UMG Media Corp.

Calgary, April 8, 2019 - Blackhawk Resource Corp. (CSE: BLR) ("Blackhawk" or the "Corporation") previously announced that UMG Media Corp. ("UMG") has recently announced a binding transaction ‎("UMG/Gegs Transaction‎") with Gegs Capital Corp. (Gegs") ‎whereby UMG will complete a reverse takeover transaction with the resulting issuer being renamed UMG ‎Media Ltd. Blackhawk holds 3,197,000 Common Shares of UMG which are expected to be exchanged for 29,031,957 Common Shares of Gegs (each, a "Resulting Issuer Share") upon closing of the UMG/Gegs Transaction, it is expected that there will be a consolidation of the shares issued and outstanding as part of the UMG/Gegs Transaction and that Blackhawk will hold 11,612,783 common shares upon completion of the consolidation. ‎

Blackhawk is pleased to announce a record date for the distribution of the shares received on the UMG/Gegs Transaction to its shareholders of record on April 15, 2019. ‎The Board of Directors has approved the distribution to shareholders ‎of the Corporation ("Shareholders") of a return of capital (the "Return of Capital") consisting of a total of ‎‎11,612,783 Resulting Issuer Shares. ‎

Through the Return of Capital, Shareholders will receive approximately 0.28 Resulting Issuer Shares for each share of the ‎Corporation. No fractional shares will be distributed. The Return of Capital will be paid ‎to all registered shareholders of record as at the close of business on April 15, 2019. The distribution date of ‎the Return of Capital is May 31, 2019.‎

Shareholders are not required to pay for the Resulting Issuer Shares they receive by way of the Return of Capital, to ‎tender or surrender their Blackhawk shares, or to take any other action in connection with the Return of Capital.‎

Blackhawk will seek shareholder approval for the return of capital [and related matters] at a special meeting of shareholders to be held on May 15, 2019.

Additional information regarding the UMG/Gegs Transaction, can be found in the Gegs press release dated March 13, 2019 on SEDAR at ‎www.sedar.com.‎ In addition, a filing statement will be posted on SEDAR in advance of the payment date.

Additional information is available on our website at www.blackhawkcorp.ca.

For further information please contact:

Dave Antony, CEO

(403) 531-1710

dantony@blackhawkcorp.ca

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43922