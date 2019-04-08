(PODCAST!) Brixton Metals Corporation (BBB:TSX.V BBBXF:OTC) In-Depth CEO Interview with Brixton Metal's Gary Thompson on Mining Stock Daily



Vancouver, British Columbia / April 8 2019 / TheNewswire / On this edition of Mining Stock Daily, Gary Thompson, CEO, of Brixton Metals Corp. (TSX.V:BBB, BBBXF:OTCMarkets).

In the in-depth interview, Trevor Hall of Mining Stock Daily speaks with Gary Thompson of Brixton Metals. Gary is the CEO of the company and driving exploration campaigns at both their Atlin and Thorn projects located in British Columbia. Gary speaks about both of these projects and their strategy at going after high-grade gold in Atlin after historic placer mining while also aiming at a new copper-gold porphyry system at Thorn.

Gary also gives some quick updates on its Hog Heaven and Langis projects and provides commentary into why Atlin and Thorn are the focus this spring and into the summer.

