Centamin PLC Announces Results of the 2019 Annual General Meeting

PERTH, April 8, 2019 - Centamin Plc ("Centamin" or "the Company") (LSE: CEY, TSX: CEE) wishes to advise the results of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held at the Royal Yacht, Weighbridge, St Helier, Jersey, on Monday, 8 April 2019 at 10.00 (UK time). The results of each of the resolutions are set out below.

The Company's issued share capital eligible to be voted at the AGM on 8 April 2019 was 1,154,722,984 ordinary shares and approximately 69% of the Company's issued share capital were voted at the AGM.

VOTES

FOR % VOTES

AGAINST % VOTES

WITHHELD(1) Ordinary Resolution 1 Annual accounts, strategic and governance report and auditor's report 795,649,978 99.71 2,286,457 0.29 7,023,734 Ordinary Resolution 2 Declaration of a final dividend 797,237,853 99.73 2,133,599 0.27 2,511,314 Ordinary Resolution 3.1 Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Report 529,996,129 66.31 269,318,181 33.69 2,568,087 Ordinary Resolution 3.2 Approval of the Directors' Remuneration Policy 788,094,546 98.60 11,189,768 1.40 2,598,083 Ordinary Resolution 3.3 Approval of amendment to the rules of the Performance Share Plan 790,711,624 98.94 8,484,123 1.06 2,686,650 Ordinary Resolution 4 Approval of increase in fees payable to Non-Executive Directors 787,807,289 98.56 11,478,235 1.44 2,594,731 Ordinary Resolution 5.1 Re-election of Mr Josef El-Raghy 769,045,932 96.21 30,284,019 3.79 2,552,446 Ordinary Resolution 5.2 Re-election of Mr Andrew Pardey 795,118,440 99.47 4,208,512 0.53 2,555,446 Ordinary Resolution 5.3 Re-election of Mr Ross Jerrard 791,372,572 99.02 7,852,680 0.98 2,657,146 Ordinary Resolution 5.4 Re-election of Mr Gordon Edward Haslam 743,201,594 92.99 56,023,302 7.01 2,657,146 Ordinary Resolution 5.5 Re-election of Mrs Alison Baker 796,282,502 99.63 2,930,483 0.37 2,669,413 Ordinary Resolution 5.6 Election of Dr Ibrahim Fawzy 795,185,006 99.48 4,131,446 0.52 2,565,946 Ordinary Resolution 5.7 Re-election of Mr Mark Arnesen 787,188,325 98.50 12,012,659 1.50 2,681,413 Ordinary Resolution 5.8 Re-election of Mr Mark Bankes 793,393,194 99.27 5,806,258 0.73 2,682,946 Ordinary Resolution 6.1 Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (Auditor) 801,015,011 99.98 170,856 0.02 3,774,303 Ordinary Resolution 6.2 Authorise the directors to agree the auditor's remuneration 802,080,130 99.96 310,500 0.04 2,569,540 Ordinary Resolution 7 Authority to allot relevant securities 771,923,381 96.21 30,417,493 3.79 2,619,293 Special Resolution 8.1 Disapplication of pre-emption rights 785,256,335 98.26 13,911,502 1.74 2,714,561 Special Resolution 8.2 Further disapplication of pre-emption rights 779,325,374 97.51 19,935,997 2.49 2,621,026 Special Resolution 9 Market purchase of ordinary shares 793,836,371 99.33 5,348,499 0.67 2,697,527

(1) A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes 'For' and 'Against' the resolution.

A copy of the results of the AGM, along with a copy of resolutions passed other than those concerning ordinary business at the AGM, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM. The scrutineers of the poll were Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited. The full text of each of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of AGM, a copy of which is available on the Centamin website at www.centamin.com.

Disclosure under the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code

The Board are pleased that all resolutions at the meeting were passed but notes that a significant minority of shareholders (more than 20%) voted against Resolution 3.1, the approval of last year's Directors' Remuneration Report. The Remuneration Committee understands that whilst a clear majority of shareholders were supportive of the report, some investors were concerned with an element of the 2018 annual bonus plan. The Remuneration Committee believes that this issue has been addressed as part of the Remuneration Policy review process (and so will not feature in the annual bonus plan going forward, resulting in no further action being required), with the Board welcoming the support from shareholders for Resolution 3.2 (98.60%) (the approval of the new Directors' Remuneration Policy) and for Resolution 3.3 (98.94%) (the amendments to the Performance Share Plan).

Josef El-Raghy, Chairman commented:

"Since the 2018 AGM, the Board has engaged extensively with major shareholders and proxy advisers and we would like to thank them for their valued feedback and look forward to continuing with this constructive engagement.

Generating tangible value and returns for our stakeholders remains paramount to our decision making as we mark our 10th year of commercial production from the Sukari Gold Mine. We remain committed to delivering operational improvements, whilst advancing future growth prospects across our highly prospective 4,400km2 Group landholding, host to our 15.7Moz Group gold resource base."

For more information, please contact:

Centamin Plc

Andrew Pardey, Chief Executive Officer

Alexandra Carse, Investor Relations

+44 (0) 7700 713 738

alexandra.carse@centamin.je Buchanan

Bobby Morse

Chris Judd

+ 44 (0) 20 7466 5000

centamin@buchanan.uk.com

