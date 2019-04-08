Dundee Precious Metals Announces First Quarter 2019 Production Results And Provides Notice Of First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

TORONTO, April 08, 2019 - Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX: DPM) (“DPM” or “the Company”) announced its mine and smelter production results for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and confirmed the timing of the release of first quarter 2019 operating and financial results, together with the related conference call and webcast.



“DPM had a good start to 2019 with Chelopech and Tsumeb production in line with 2019 guidance,” stated Rick Howes, President and CEO. “Following our achievement of first gold concentrate production at Krumovgrad in the first quarter, we are anticipating commercial production in the second quarter, and are on track to achieve our gold production guidance in 2019.”

Ore mined and metals produced at Chelopech and Krumovgrad, and concentrate smelted at Tsumeb in the first quarter of 2019 are in line with the Company’s 2019 guidance.

Production Highlights

First quarter 2019 ore mined and metals produced at Chelopech and Krumovgrad as well as complex concentrate smelted at the Tsumeb smelter are provided below.

Chelopech Krumovgrad Tsumeb 2019 Consolidated

Guidance 1 Q1 2019 Q1 2019 Q1 2019 Ore mined (000s tonnes) 554.7 16 - 2,540 – 2,790 Metals contained in concentrate produced Gold (‘000s ounces) 43.0 - - 210 – 262 Copper (million pounds) 8.0 - - 33 – 39 Payable metals in concentrate sold Gold (‘000s ounces) 39.5 - - 191 – 237 Copper (million pounds) 6.3 - - 32 – 37 Complex Concentrate smelted (‘000s tonnes) - - 62.8 225 – 250

As disclosed in Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the period ended December 31, 2018, issued on February 12, 2019 and available at www.sedar.com.

While copper and gold grades were lower than in the fourth quarter of 2018, results were as expected, and Chelopech production is in line with 2019 annual guidance.

DPM recently filed an updated Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimate for Chelopech in its 2018 Annual Information Form dated March 28, 2019 and available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Chelopech successfully replaced 1.5 million tonnes of Mineral Reserves following production of 2.2 million tonnes in 2018 for a net reduction of 0.7 million tonnes. Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves at Chelopech are currently 1.8 million ounces of gold and 355 million pounds of copper, supporting just over an eight year mine life. Chelopech also contains an additional 1.4 million ounces of gold and 299 million pounds of copper in Measured and Indicated Resource categories which provide strong potential to continue extending mine life, as the Company has done over the last 10 years of production.



Tsumeb delivered another strong quarter, smelting 62,822 tonnes despite seven days of down time for an Ausmelt roof replacement. This is a record first quarter performance where seasonal power grid instability typically impacts operations, a concern that was successfully mitigated during the quarter. Tsumeb’s expected annual production remains in line with guidance.

At Krumovgrad, final construction and commissioning of the process plant continued through the first quarter, with first concentrate production achieved on March 13, as planned. Site activities are focused on the ramp-up to design capacity and the transition to commercial production, expected to occur during the second quarter. Mining of ore and waste in the Ada Tepe pit progressed well through the quarter, with 16,000 tonnes of ore mined to support the ramp-up of the process plant and 71,000 tonnes of mined waste rock directed to the integrated mine waste facility for construction of the initial tailings cells. The forecast capital cost is currently $164 to $166 million, compared with the original estimate of $178 million. Metals contained in concentrate produced in the quarter were not material, however production is expected to be in line with guidance for the year.

First Quarter 2019 Results

The Company’s first quarter 2019 operating and financial results are expected to be released after market close on Thursday, May 9, 2019. The press release, MD&A and consolidated financial statements will be posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.dundeeprecious.com.

The Company will hold a call and webcast to discuss its first quarter results on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 9:00 am EST. The call will be hosted by Rick Howes, President and Chief Executive Officer, who will be joined by Hume Kyle, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, together with other members of the executive management team. The call will be accessible via a live webcast and by telephone.

First Quarter 2019 Call and Webcast (Listen/View only)

Date: Friday, May 10, 2019 Time: 9:00 am EST Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/vtvdhykj Canada and USA Toll Free: 1-844-264-2104 Outside Canada or USA: 1-270-823-1169 Replay: 1-855-859-2056 Replay Passcode: 1694608

Technical Information



The Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates for Chelopech and other scientific and technical information which supports this press release was prepared by Petya Kuzmanova, MIMMM, CSci, Senior Resource Geologist, of the Company, under the guidance of CSA Global (UK) Ltd. (“CSA”), in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and were reviewed and approved by, as relates to Mineral Resources, Maria O’Connor, BSc, MAusIMM, MAIG, Principal Resource Geologist of CSA, Ross Overall, Senior Corporate Resource Geologist, of the Company, and as relates to Mineral Reserves, Karl van Olden, BSc (Eng), GDE, MBA, FAusIMM, Mining Manager of CSA. Maria O’Connor, Ross Overall and Karl van Olden are Qualified Persons (“QP”), as defined under NI 43-101 and are independent of the company, with the exception of Mr. Overall who is not independent of the company.

Ross Overall, Senior Corporate Resource Geologist, of the company, who is a QP, as defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the contents of this press release.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian based, international gold mining company engaged in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining and processing of precious metals. The Company's operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a copper concentrate containing gold and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold, located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Krumovgrad open pit gold mine which produces a gold concentrate, located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. DPM also holds interests in developing gold and exploration properties located in Canada and Serbia, and its 10.5% interest in Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

