Sherritt Provides Notice of First Quarter 2019 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

23:15 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Sherritt International Corp. (“Sherritt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:S) will release its first quarter 2019 financial results after market close on April 25, 2019. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on April 26 at 9:00 am ET to review the first quarter’s financial and operational results.

Dial-in and Webcast Details:

North America dial-in number: 1 (866) 521-4909
International dial-in number: (647) 427-2311
Webcast and slide presentation:

www.sherritt.com

The conference call will include a presentation that will be available on Sherritt’s website. Please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the conference to secure a line.

A copy of the webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the website following the presentation.

About Sherritt

Sherritt is a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba and Madagascar. The Corporation is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba, with extensive oil and power operations across the island. Sherritt licenses its proprietary technologies and provides metallurgical services to mining and refining operations worldwide. The Corporation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “S”.



Contact

Joe Racanelli, Director of Investor Relations
Email: investor@sherritt.com
Telephone: (416) 935-2457


