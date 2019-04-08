Ivanhoe Mines Executive Co-Chairman Robert Friedland to give keynote presentation at the 18th CRU World Copper Conference in Santiago, Chile on April 9

Santiago, April 8, 2019 - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced today that Executive Co-Chairman Robert Friedland will be giving a keynote presentation at the 18th CRU World Copper Conference in Santiago, Chile, on April 9, 2019 at 11:30am local time.

The World Copper Conference attracts more than 500 delegates and is one of the most important gatherings in the mining industry.

Mr. Friedland will provide updates on the rapid progress being made in the mine development of the Kamoa-Kakula Copper Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), a joint venture between Ivanhoe, Zijin Mining Group and the DRC government, and Ivanhoe's ongoing exploration initiatives to discover additional thick, near-surface, ultra-high-grade copper in the Kamoa North and adjacent Western Foreland areas.

Mr. Friedland's presentation will mark the 10th anniversary of the unveiling of the Kamoa Copper Discovery made by Ivanhoe's geological team, details of which he revealed to attendees of the 2009 CRU World Copper Conference.

"Ten years ago, I told delegates at this conference that we had made a 'major copper discovery of historic importance' at our Kamoa Project," said Mr. Friedland. "Today, I am proud to say that the combined Kamoa and Kakula discoveries now rank as the world's fourth-largest copper deposit, with copper grades that are the highest, by a wide margin, of the world's top 10 copper deposits. And, our team of talented geologists and geoscientists continue to make new, high-grade discoveries to further expand the project's copper resources.

"Now, with the help of our joint-venture partner, Zijin Mining, and our strategic shareholder, CITIC Metal, Kamoa-Kakula is on track to become one of the world's greatest copper mining complexes, with projected, peak annual copper production expected to exceed 700,000 tonnes."

Qualified person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stephen Torr, P.Geo., Ivanhoe Mines' Vice President, Project Geology and Evaluation, a Qualified Person under the terms of National Instrument (NI) 43-101. Mr. Torr is not independent of Ivanhoe Mines. Mr. Torr has verified the technical data disclosed in this news release.

Ivanhoe has prepared a current, independent, NI 43-101-compliant technical report for the Kamoa-Kakula Project titled "Kamoa-Kakula 2019 Integrated Development Plan" dated March 18, 2019. Detailed information about assay methods and data verification measures used to support the scientific and technical information is set out in the Kamoa-Kakula Technical Report, which is available under Technical Reports at www.ivanhoemines.com and on Ivanhoe Mines' SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines is a Canadian mining company focused on advancing its three principal projects in Southern Africa: the development of new mines at the Kamoa-Kakula copper discovery in the DRC and the Platreef palladium-platinum-nickel-copper-gold discovery in South Africa; and the extensive redevelopment and upgrading of the historic Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine, also in the DRC. The company also is exploring for new copper discoveries on its wholly-owned Western Foreland exploration licences, adjacent to the Kamoa-Kakula mining licence.

