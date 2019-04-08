Yamana Gold Provides Notice of First Quarter 2019 Results Release and Annual Meeting

TORONTO, April 08, 2019 - Yamana Gold Inc. (TSX: YRI; NYSE: AUY) (“Yamana” or “the Company”) will release its first quarter 2019 operational and financial results after market close on May 1, 2019, followed by a conference call and webcast on May 2, 2019, at 8:30 a.m. ET. Additionally, the Company will host its annual meeting of shareholders on May 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Details for these events are as follows:



First Quarter 2019 Conference Call

Toll Free (North America): 1-800-273-9672 Toronto Local and International: 416-340-2216 Webcast: www.yamana.com Conference Call Replay Toll Free (North America): 1-800-408-3053 Toronto Local and International: 905-694-9451 Passcode: 6784586

The conference call replay will be available from 12:00 p.m. ET on May 2, 2019, until 11:59 p.m. ET on May 23, 2019.

Annual Meeting of Shareholders

The annual meeting of shareholders will take place on May 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. ET at the Design Exchange, Toronto-Dominion Centre, 234 Bay Street, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

For those unable to attend the meeting in person, a live webcast of the complete meeting, including slide presentation, will be accessible through Yamana’s website.

