Canadian Metals enters into option agreement to expand its Blackshale property located west of the Brunswick 12 mine.

MONTRÉAL, April 09, 2019 -- Canadian Metals Inc. (“CME” or the “Company”) (CSE: CME) is pleased to announce it has entered into an arm’s length option agreement (the “Option”) to acquire an undivided 100% interest (the “Interest”) in 11 mining claims adjacent to its Blackshale property located west of the Brunswick 12 mine.



Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Option, the Corporation will issue 450,000 common shares (each a “Share”) in the capital of the Corporation as follows:

150,000 Shares on the execution of the Option; 150,000 Shares on or before April 8, 2020; and 150,000 Shares on or before April 8, 2021.

Upon exercise of the Option, CME will grant the optionors a 2% Net Smelter Returns (NSR) Royalty, subject to the right to purchase a 1% NSR royalty for $1,000,000.

This Option remains subject to approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Shares issued as consideration under this option agreement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

About Brunswick No.12 and Brunswick No.6

Brunswick No. 12 mine and Brunswick No. 6 mine. These mines produced approximately 150 million tonnes of plus 12 per cent zinc equivalent. Brunswick No. 12 was the largest underground zinc mine for nearly 50 years, processing an average of 10,500 tonnes per day.

About Canadian Metals Inc.

Canadian Metals is a diversified resource company focused on creating shareholder value through the development of large-scale industrial mineral portfolios in specific commodities and jurisdictions that will fuel the new energy economy. The company is uniquely positioned to pursue this strategy in silicon, precious and base metal assets.

For more information, please contact:

Stéphane Leblanc

Chief Executive Officer Email: sleblanc@canadianmetalsinc.com René Boisvert President Email: rboisvert@canadianmetalsinc.com Website: www.canadianmetalsinc.com

