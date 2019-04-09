Great Bear Exploration Team Recognized with "Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award" Presented by NWOPA

Vancouver, April 9, 2019 - Great Bear Resources (TSXV: GBR) (the "Company" or "Great Bear") is pleased to announce that the Company's exploration team have been awarded the 2018 "Bernie Schnieders Discovery of the Year Award" for the discovery of high-grade gold zones at its 100% owned Dixie Property in Red Lake, Ontario, Canada.

The award, presented by the Northwestern Ontario Prospectors Association (NWOPA), recognizes an exceptional discovery in Northwestern Ontario during the previous calendar year. It was presented on April 2 to Great Bear Resources at the annual awards banquet hosted during the 2019 Ontario Prospectors Exploration Showcase in Thunder Bay, Ontario (http://www.nwopa.net/2019-exploration-showcase.html).

Chris Taylor, President and CEO of Great Bear, said, "We would like to sincerely thank the NWOPA for receiving this honour, and look forward to expanding on our exciting discoveries at the Dixie property through 2019 and 2020. We have been fortunate to receive strong industry support for our exploration work over recent years, including an exploration grant during 2017/2018 in the amount of $100,000, as part of the Ontario Prospector Association's Junior Exploration Assistance Program ("JEAP"), which partially funded our discovery drill program."

About Great Bear

The Dixie property is located approximately 15 minutes' drive along Highway 105 from downtown Red Lake, Ontario. The Red Lake mining district has produced over 30,000,000 ounces of gold and is one of the premier mining districts in Canada, benefitting from major active mining operations including the Red Lake Gold Mine of Goldcorp Inc., plus modern infrastructure and a skilled workforce. The Dixie property covers a drill and geophysically defined 10-kilometre gold mineralized structure similar to that hosting other producing gold mines in the district. In addition, Great Bear is also earning a 100% royalty-free interest in its West Madsen properties which total 3,860 hectares and are contiguous with Pure Gold Mining Inc.'s Madsen property. All of Great Bear's Red Lake projects are accessible year-round through existing roads.

Mr. R. Bob Singh, P.Geo, Director and VP Exploration, and Ms. Andrea Diakow P.Geo, Exploration Manager for Great Bear are the Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 responsible for the accuracy of technical information contained in this news release.

