Shareholder Files Early Warning Report for Canadian Metals

MONTRÉAL, April 09, 2019 -- Canadian Metals Inc. (“CME” or the “Company”) (CSE: CME) Mr. Robert Wares announced today that he has filed an early warning report in respect of the Company’s last private placement.



Mr. Robert Wares acquired 2,500,000 Units (approximately 7.43% of the issued and outstanding Shares on a non-diluted basis and 13.8% on a partially diluted basis assuming the exercise of Warrants) for total consideration of $250,000. Prior to the Offering, Mr. Wares beneficially owned 6,800,000 Shares. The Units were acquired by Mr. Wares for investment purposes. Mr. Wares has a long-term view of the investment and may acquire additional securities of the Company either on the open market or through private acquisitions or sell securities of the Company either on the open market or through private dispositions in the future depending on market conditions, reformulation of plans and/or other relevant factors. A copy of Mr. Wares’s early warning report will appear on the Company’s profile on SEDAR.

About Canadian Metals Inc.

Canadian Metals is a diversified resource company focused on creating shareholder value through the development of large-scale industrial mineral portfolios in specific commodities and jurisdictions that will fuel the new energy economy. The company is uniquely positioned to pursue this strategy in silicon, precious and base metal assets.

