Yorbeau resumes drilling at Scott project to test geophysical target west of the Gwillim Fault

MONTREAL, April 9, 2019 - Yorbeau Resources Inc. (TSX: YRB) ("Yorbeau" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has resumed at its Scott project in the Chibougamau area of Quebec.

The Scott project contains a number of zinc-copper-gold-silver massive sulphide and stringer sulphide zones located in northwestern Scott Township. Based on a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) completed in late 2017 by Roscoe Postle Associates (RPA), the project represents an opportunity to develop an operating mine located within close proximity to the towns of Chibougamau and Chapais, a typical northern mining environment, offering the advantages of living facilities and availability of manpower, equipment and materials required to develop and operate the project.

On January 29, 2019, the Company announced the beginning of a Phase 1 drilling program with the purpose of locating the contact of the Chibougamau Pluton and of the Scott mineralized horizon west of the Gwillim Fault. This phase of drilling was successfully completed and the contact with the Chibougamau Pluton was indeed identified west of the fault. With this new information, the Company is now in a position to test the Scott horizon at depth, where the Scott mineralized system is thought to be plunging (see press release of January 29, 2019).

Most significantly, borehole geophysics was also completed in holes drilled initially in 2013 and that were deepened as part of Phase 1, and a very good conductor (borehole geophysical anomaly) was identified west of the Gwillim Fault in proximity to hole SC-81. Yorbeau's technical team considers that the quality of this conductor is typical of massive sulphide lenses and that such conductors become very high priority exploration targets in a geological environment such as Scott.

The drill rig was left at the site after Phase 1 while waiting for interpretation of data, and therefore no additional mobilization costs were incurred to start the current program.

Gérald Riverin, Company president commented: "We are very excited to be drilling again at the Scott project. Without exception, all sulphide lenses identified so far at Scott were discovered while following up geophysical anomalies similar to the one that is targeted in the current program. Our technical staff have done a terrific job in interpreting the data and establishing the geological context that makes this conductor such an exciting target."

Work at Yorbeau is carried out under the supervision of Gérald Riverin, Ph.D., P. Geo. He is a qualified person (as defined by NI 43-101) and has reviewed and approved the content of this release.

About Yorbeau Resources Inc.

The Rouyn Property, wholly-owned by the Company, contains four known gold deposits in the 6?km?long Augmitto-Astoria corridor situated on the western portion of the property. The Company signed a definitive agreement in December 2018, whereby IAMGOLD has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rouyn property, and a major drilling program is underway. Two of the four deposits, Astoria and Augmitto, benefit from substantial underground infrastructure and have been the subject of technical reports that include resource estimates and that were filed in accordance with Regulation 43-101. In 2015, the Company expanded its exploration property portfolio by acquiring strategic base metal properties in prospective areas of the Abitibi Belt of Quebec and Ontario that feature an infrastructure favourable for mining development. The newly acquired base metal properties include the Scott Project, which bears important mineral resources (see the press release dated March 30, 2017) and on which a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment was recently completed.

