MONTREAL, April 09, 2019 - Sama Resources Inc. (TSXV: SME | OTC.PK: SAMMF) (“SME” or the “Company”) reports that SRG Graphite Inc. (“SRG”) has released the results of its 200-tonne (“t”) piloting project at SGS Canada. From the 200t processed, 12.8t of graphite flakes were produced at an average grade of 96.8% total carbon (“Ct”). With this graphite in hand, SRG will be better positioned to secure offtake agreements as it continues its sales efforts with its various clients in North America, Europe, and Asia.

Well locations for the 200t sampling for the pilot plant





SRG is also pleased to announce that a 3-year research agreement has been signed with McGill University to further develop its graphite processing techniques. Areas of study will include conventional mineral processing technologies and the application of new or existing hydrochemical processes to further purify graphite flakes.

Pilot plant results:

In 2018 SRG extracted 200t of surface mineralised material throughout the Lola Graphite deposit and sent it to SGS Canada for processing. The purpose of this piloting was to produce graphite flakes of various size fractions for business development as well as to validate the metallurgical response of surface mineralised material. Figure 1 provides a map of the pits sampled to collect the 200t of material. Achieved results are summarized below:

200t of material were processed at SGS Canada;

12.8t of graphite flakes were produced, excluding samples removed for tests;

Graphite flakes are at an average grade of 96.8% Ct;

Flake distribution of: 13% +48mesh; 26% +80mesh; 12% +100mesh; 49% <100mesh;

Flotation recovery of 85%.

Research agreement with McGill University



Given graphite is a key component of lithium-ion batteries and part of the fast-growing energy metals space, SRG is constantly evaluating how to be ahead of the industry on mineral processing in a sustainable way. By engaging with McGill University on a three-year research agreement, both conventional and new processing routes will be evaluated for further graphite purification.

About Sama Resources Inc.

Sama is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company with projects in West Africa. Sama holds a control position in SRG of 24,658,267 shares representing 35.54% of the issued and outstanding shares of SRG and is considered an insider for reporting purposes.

For more information about Sama, please visit Sama’s website at http://www.samaresources.com.

