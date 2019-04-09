Coro Mining Corp.: Appointment of New CFO

VANCOUVER, April 09, 2019 - Coro Mining Corp. (“Coro” or the “Company”) (TSX: COP) wishes to announce the appointment of Mr Leonardo Araya Muñoz as the new CFO of the Company replacing Mr Armando Véliz, effective immediately.



Mr Araya is a Chilean public accountant and commercial engineer from the University of Santiago. He has worked across a range of industries in senior finance and corporate finance management and board positions, notably as the head of finance for South America at SGS prior to joining Coro.

Mr Armando Véliz, the former CFO, has decided to leave the Company at the end of April 2019, to return to Argentina for a leading role with major gold producer.

Luis Tondo, CEO said: “We are delighted that Leonardo has accepted our offer to become the new CFO at Coro as our Marimaca project advances. He will take over from Armando, who has been a valued member of the management team and made a significant contribution to the business, instituting financial and auditing systems that put Coro on a strong foundation for the future. I would like to thank him for his dedication and wish him every success in the future.”

Contact Information

For further information please visit www.coromining.com or contact:

Nicholas Bias, VP Corporate Development & Investor Relations

Cell: +44 (0)7771 450 679

Office: +56 2 2431 7601

Email: nbias@coromining.com