Troymet Announces Name Change to Bessor Minerals Inc. and Share Consolidation

NANAIMO, April 09, 2019 - Troymet Exploration Corp. (“Troymet” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated March 4, 2019, it will change its name to “Bessor Minerals Inc.” effective Thursday, April 11, 2019, and consolidate its common shares on the basis of one (1) new common share for every existing ten (10) common shares. Where the exchange results in a fractional share, the number of common shares will be rounded to the ‎nearest whole common share.‎‎



Commencing at the opening of trading on Thursday, April 11, 2019, the common shares of the Company will trade on a post-consolidation basis on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “BST”, with the new CUSIP number 08650L109, to distinguish between the pre- and post-consolidated shares.

Further details with regards to the name change and consolidation are contained in the news ‎release dated March 4, 2019 and in the management information circular of the Company ‎dated January 4, 2018, copies of which are available electronically at www.sedar.com.‎

About Troymet Exploration Corp.

Troymet is a mineral exploration company with its current exploration activity focused in British Columbia. Please refer to Troymet’s website (www.troymet.com) to view information on Troymet’s Golden Eagle and Redhill projects. Troymet retains a 1% net smelter returns royalty (NSR) on the Key property, British Columbia, which was sold to New Gold Inc. in 2013. Troymet is continuing to evaluate and monitor opportunities in the minerals sector.

Troymet Exploration Corp.

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo.

President, CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.