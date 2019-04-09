Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Agreement on the Carmacks Bypass Reached

21:28 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, April 09, 2019 - Triumph Gold Corp., (TSX-V: TIG) (OTCMKTS: TIGCF) (“Triumph Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Yukon Government and the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation have reached an agreement for the proposed Carmacks bypass. The bypass will significantly reduce traffic flow through the community and will help ensure the safety of Carmacks residents by redirecting industrial traffic away from the community.

This agreement represents the first project agreement for the Yukon Resource Gateway Project which also includes funding for upgrading 82 km of the existing Freegold access road which provides access to all portions of the Freegold property.

As one of the beneficiaries of the proposed Carmack’s bypass, Triumph Gold applauds and congratulates the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation and the Yukon Government for reaching this agreement. Construction of the bypass aligns with Triumph’s mission of conducting low-cost exploration on our road accessible Freegold Mountain property while also respecting and minimizing impacts on citizens of Carmacks and the Little Salmon Carmacks First Nation.

Details of the agreement can be found here:

https://yukon.ca/en/news/agreement-reached-yukon-resource-gateway-project

About Triumph Gold Corp.
Triumph Gold Corp. is a growth oriented Canadian-based precious metals exploration and development company. Triumph Gold Corp. is focused on creating value through the advancement of the district scale Freegold Mountain project in Yukon. For maps and more information, please visit our website www.triumphgoldcorp.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Signed "Paul Reynolds"
Paul Reynolds, President & CEO

For further information please contact:
John Anderson, Executive Chairman
Triumph Gold Corp.
(604) 218-7400
janderson@triumphgoldcorp.com
Nancy Massicotte
IR Pro Communications Inc.
(604)-507-3377
nancy@irprocommunications.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the completion of due diligence and the results of exploration activities - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


