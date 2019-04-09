Vertical Exploration Issues Shares for Services

VANCOUVER, April 9, 2019 - Vertical Exploration Inc. (TSXV: VERT) (the "Company") announces that it has issued 193,714 common shares, at a deemed price of $0.07 per share, in consideration for services provided by Agora Internet Relations Corp.
Pursuant to an online marketing agreement between the Company and Agora Internet Relations Corp. ("Agora"), the Company will receive advertisement space and other promotional features (eg. interviews, sponsored content) on the "Agoracom" website, located at www.agoracom.com, as well as analytics regarding online views, "hits", etc. with respect to same. Please refer to the Company's news release on February 4, 2019 for further discussion. Any further issuance of shares under the online marketing agreement remain subject to TSXV approval.
The shares will be subject to a four month hold period expiring on August 10, 2019.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Peter P. Swistak"
Peter P. Swistak, President
For further information, please contact:
Telephone: 604 683 3995 Toll Free: 1 888 945 4770
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!