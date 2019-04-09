Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Vertical Exploration Issues Shares for Services

22:40 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, April 9, 2019 - Vertical Exploration Inc. (TSXV: VERT) (the "Company") announces that it has issued 193,714 common shares, at a deemed price of $0.07 per share, in consideration for services provided by Agora Internet Relations Corp.

Pursuant to an online marketing agreement between the Company and Agora Internet Relations Corp. ("Agora"), the Company will receive advertisement space and other promotional features (eg. interviews, sponsored content) on the "Agoracom" website, located at www.agoracom.com, as well as analytics regarding online views, "hits", etc. with respect to same. Please refer to the Company's news release on February 4, 2019 for further discussion. Any further issuance of shares under the online marketing agreement remain subject to TSXV approval.

The shares will be subject to a four month hold period expiring on August 10, 2019.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Peter P. Swistak"

Peter P. Swistak, President

For further information, please contact:

Telephone: 604 683 3995
Toll Free: 1 888 945 4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Vertical Exploration Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/541462/Vertical-Exploration-Issues-Shares-for-Services


Vertical Exploration Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.vertxinc.com


