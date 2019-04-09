Global Atomic Provides Update on Turkish Zinc Project

TORONTO, April 09, 2019 - Global Atomic Corp. (“Global Atomic” or the “Company”), (TSX-V: GLO, FRANKFURT: G12) is pleased to announce an update on its BST Joint Venture Zinc Project in Iskenderun, Turkey.



Highlights:

The new 110,000 tonne / annum capacity Waelz kiln will be operational by August, with remaining components including the concentrate washing section to be installed in September

Old plant has been demolished and removed from site

Powerline upgrades completed allowing for expanded plant

Earthworks complete and new construction underway

150 construction personnel currently working on site

Concrete forming and steelworks nearing completion

EAFD processing operations will be fully commissioned by the end of September, 2019

Based on an aggressive construction schedule being managed by the JV operator, Befesa, the plant is on schedule to begin processing Electric Arc Furnace Dust (EAFD) by September. The project remains on time and on budget.

During the shutdown and construction period, since the end of January, 2019, the BST Joint Venture has been stockpiling feedstock in order to start the new kiln with an adequate supply of EAFD to make up lost production.

“This recycling facility will be the newest and most modern in the world,” stated Stephen G. Roman, President and CEO of Global Atomic. “It will employ state of the art automation and instrumentation. In addition, it will neatly and efficiently convert steel mill waste products into high grade zinc concentrate for sale to smelters in Europe and Asia. We look forward to commissioning later in the year. For Global Atomic shareholders it is important to note that the expansion has been funded at the project level, through a combination of 2018 operational cash flow and credit lines,” said Mr. Roman.

About Global Atomic

Global Atomic Corp. is a TSX Venture listed company providing a unique combination of high grade uranium development and cash flowing zinc concentrate production.

The Company’s Uranium Division includes six exploration permits in the Republic of Niger covering an area of approximately 750 km2. Uranium mineralization has been identified on each of the permits, with the most significant discovery being the DASA deposit situated on the Adrar Emoles III concession, discovered in 2010 by Global Atomic geologists through grassroots field exploration. The DASA deposit is currently undergoing a feasibility program to study shipping mineralized material to Orano Mining’s operations in Arlit under an MOU signed with Orano in July, 2017.

Global Atomics’ Base Metals Division holds a 49% interest in Befesa Silvermet Turkey, S.L. (“BST”) joint venture, which operates a processing facility, located in Iskenderun, Turkey, that converts Electric Arc Furnace Dust (“EAFD”) into a high-grade zinc oxide concentrate which is sold to zinc smelters around the world. The Company’s joint venture partner, Befesa Zinc S.A.U. (“Befesa”, listed on the Frankfurt exchange under ‘BFSA’), holds a 51% interest in and is the operator of the BST joint venture. Befesa is a market leader in EAFD recycling, capturing approximately 50% of the European EAFD market with facilities located throughout Europe and Korea.

BST is well underway with an expansion project to significantly modernize and expand its processing plant in Turkey. The expansion is targeted to double annual production of zinc from 30 million lbs to 60 million lbs and is supported by EAFD supply currently available for processing in Turkey. The new plant is scheduled for completion by September 2019.

