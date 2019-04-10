Hastings Technology Metals Ltd: Replacement Prospectus - Revised Timetable

Sydney, Australia - Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) (Company) refers to its prospectus dated 9 April 2019 (Original Prospectus) pursuant to which a non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer was made to eligible shareholders (Rights Issue).The Company advises that it has today issued a replacement prospectus (Replacement Prospectus) to reflect changes made to the timetable for the Rights Issue.The revised timetable in connection with the Rights Issue is now as follows:Announcement of Rights Issue Offer - Tuesday, 9 April 2019Lodgement of Prospectus with ASIC and ASX - Wednesday, 10 April 2019Company sends letters to Shareholders - Thursday, 11 April 2019"Ex" Date - Friday, 12 April 2019Record Date - Monday, 15 April 2019Prospectus and Application Form dispatch to Eligible Shareholders - Thursday, 18 April 2019Opening Date of Rights Issue Offer - Thursday, 18 April 2019Last day to extend the Rights Issue Offer closing date - Monday, 29 April 2019Closing Date of Rights Issue Offer - Thursday, 2 May 2019Securities quoted on a deferred settlement basis - Friday, 3 May 2019Shortfall notification date - Tuesday, 7 May 2019Issue of Rights Shares and Deferred Settlement Trading Ends - Thursday, 9 May 2019Anticipated date for despatch of holding statements for Rights Shares and Rights Options - Thursday, 9 May 2019These dates (other than the date of the prospectus and date of lodgement of the prospectus with ASX and ASIC) are indicative only. The Company will release to the ASX a Replacement Prospectus that incorporates the revised timetable set out above.The Company reserves the right, subject to the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), ASX Listing Rules and other applicable laws, to vary the dates of the Rights Offer, including extending the Closing Date or accepting late applications, either generally or in particular cases, without notice.Further information on the Rights Issue is set out in the Replacement Prospectus for the Rights Issue, which will be mailed to eligible shareholders shortly after the Record Date. Persons should consider the prospectus before deciding whether to acquire securities and will need to complete a personalised entitlement acceptance form that will accompany the Replacement Prospectus.To view Replacement Prospectus, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/472UMR2J





About Hastings Technology Metals Ltd:



Hastings Technology Metals Ltd. (ASX:HAS) is a leading Australian rare earths company, with two rare earths projects hosting JORC-compliant resources in Western Australia.



- The Yangibana Project hosts Probable Reserves totaling 5.15 million tonnes at 1.12% TREO including 0.45% Nd2O3+Pr6O11 within JORC Resources totalling 21.0 million tonnes at 1.17% TREO (comprising Measured Resources of 3.9 million tonnes at 1.19% TREO, Indicated Resources of 8.6 million tonnes at 1.25% TREO and Inferred Resources of 8.4 million tonnes at 1.09% TREO), including 0.40% Nd2O3+Pr6O11.



- The Brockman deposit contains JORC Indicated and Inferred Resources totalling 41.4 million tonnes (comprising 32.3mt Indicated Resources and 9.1mt Inferred Resources) at 0.21% TREO, including 0.18% HREO, plus 0.36% Nb2O5 and 0.90% ZrO2.



- Rare earths are critical to a wide variety of current and new technologies, including smart phones, electric vehicles, wind turbines and energy efficient light bulbs.



- The Company aims to capitalise on the strong demand for rare earths permanent magnets created by expanding new technologies.





Source:



Hastings Technology Metals Ltd.





Contact:

Mr Charles Lew Executive Chairman T: +65-6220-9220 Mr Andrew Reid Chief Operating Officer T: +61-8-6117-6118