Power Ore Receives Drill Permit for its Opemiska Copper Complex

TORONTO, April 10, 2019 - PowerOre Inc. ("Power Ore" or the "Company") (TSXV: PORE) is pleased to announce that it has received its drill permit for the Opemiska Copper Complex Project ("Opemiska" or the "Project"). The Company expects drilling to begin in May.

"Our initial drill program on the Opemiska will serve two purposes. The first is to validate the massive amount of existing drill hole data that was completed by Falconbridge. This data will underpin our maiden NI 43-101 resource estimate. The second part of this drill program is aimed at expanding our understanding of the zones with disseminated mineralization which we have identified in earlier news releases. These zones are particularly of interest to us as their definition can add significant resources to what we already know about the mineralization at Opemiska," said Stephen Stewart, CEO.

About Opemiska Copper Mine Complex

The Opemiska Copper Complex is located adjacent to the town of Chapais, Quebec within the Chibougamau region. Opemiska is also within the Abitibi Greenstone belt and within the boundaries of the Province of Quebec's Plan Nord which promotes and funds infrastructure and development of natural resource projects. The project consists of 11 mining claims and covers the past producing Springer & Perry mines which were owned and operated by Falconbridge. The project has excellent in place infrastructure including a power station and direct access to Highway 113 and the Canadian National Railway.

