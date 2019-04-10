Victory Metals Drill Program Expands Vanadium Footprint to Over 1,200 M By 700 M and Expands Property Package to 13,300 Acres

VANCOUVER, April 10, 2019 - Victory Metals Inc. ("TSX-V:VMX") ("Victory" or the "Company") is pleased to announce final assay results from an additional 17 reverse circulation ("RC") holes completed at its Iron Point Vanadium Project, located 22 miles east of Winnemucca, Nevada. Victory has now released results for all 69 RC holes from a planned program of 69 RC holes and 4 diamond drill holes.

The 17 RC drill holes reported today include both vertical and angle holes that were drilled in the southern extent of the historically identified, vanadium mineralized zone (see Figure 1). In addition, several step-out holes, which are step-outs to the south of the historic zone, encountered vanadium mineralization that significantly expands the mineralized system in this direction. As per earlier released results, this drilling continues to demonstrate strong vanadium mineralization grades and continuity. Based upon the continuing footprint expansion of vanadium mineralization, Victory has added 96 claims or 1,800 acres to the Iron Point project. The extent of the property area now totals 690 claims or 13,300 acres.

Vanadium results from a number of the currently released drill holes are plotted on a north-south section (see Figure 2, Section G-G') and continue to demonstrate the strong continuity of mineralization in flat lying zones that extend over a large area.

Highlights

New RC drill results include:



21 meters grading 0.43% V 2 O 5 (including 4 meters grading 0.60% V 2 O 5 ) in VM-25i



26 meters grading 0.35% V 2 O 5 (including 3 meters grading 0.61% V 2 O 5 ) in VM-41



18 meters grading 0.39% V 2 O 5 in VM-58



27 meters grading 0.46% V 2 O 5 in VM-60



As demonstrated by the previously released drill data, these latest intercepts are consistent with two flat-lying higher grade vanadiferous horizons, referred to as the Upper High Grade and New High Grade Zones, which occur within a broader and extensive envelope of lower grade vanadium mineralization that starts at surface and extends down to a depth of at least 175 meters. Intercepts of this broader envelope include:

81 meters grading 0.25% V 2 O 5 in hole VM-25i



99 meters grading 0.22% V 2 O 5 in hole VM-58



110 meters grading 0.25% V 2 O 5 in hole VM-60



Continuity of mineralization in both the lower grade vanadium envelope and the two high-grade zones continues to be strong as drilling extends throughout the southern portion of the historical vanadium mineralized zone, and steps outside of that zone to the south. As indicated in the five sections released to date (Sections A-A', B-B', C-C', F-F' and G-G'), the Upper High Grade and New High Grade Zones as well as the broader envelope of vanadium mineralization has now been drill defined over an area exceeding 1,200 meters north-south and approximately 700 meters east-west.

Collin Kettell, CEO of Victory, stated, "Today's drill holes mark the completion of the reverse circulation holes from Victory's maiden drilling campaign and results have exceeded our highest expectations. Our initial concept around confirming historical drilling has been greatly enhanced in terms of size of footprint, which now exceeds 1,200 meters north-south, and in terms of the distribution and continuity of vanadium grades".





Drill Results

Assay results for intercepts released today are reported in % V 2 O 5 . Intercept lengths are deemed to be true thickness given the flat nature of the mineralized zones being tested by vertical holes. Intercept lengths are reported as an Overall Length, which includes all assay intervals within the vanadium blanket zone (at a 0.09% V 2 O 5 minimum grade), and also as individual zone intercepts reported as aggregate lengths comprised of samples grading 0.25% V 2 O 5 and greater. All intercept lengths have been reduced to true thickness lengths as currently defined by the dip of mineralized horizons shown in Figure 2.

Table 1

Hole # Zone

From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) From

(ft) To

(ft) Interval

(ft) % V2O5 % V VM 33+ Overall*

40 152 110 130 500 360 0.27 0.15 Upper Zone

41 78 23 135 255 75 0.34 0.19 New Zone

81 128 26 265 420 85 0.42 0.23 VM 36+ Overall*

3 38 35 10 125 115 0.20 0.11 Upper Zone

21 27 3 70 90 10 0.27 0.15 VM 31 Overall*

5 43 38 15 140 125 0.13 0.07 New Zone

67 69 2 220 225 5 0.29 0.16 VM 38 Overall*

0 181 181 0 595 595 0.14 0.08 Upper Zone

0 34 18 0 110 60 0.35 0.20 New Zone

168 175 6 550 575 20 0.39 0.22 VM 39 Overall*

0 37 37 0 120 120 0.15 0.08 VM 40a^ Overall*

32 122 90 105 400 295 0.15 0.08 VM 41 Overall*

72 177 105 235 580 345 0.19 0.10 New Zone

108 177 26 355 580 85 0.35 0.19

Including 174 177 3 570 580 10 0.61 0.34 VM 47 Overall*

79 102 23 260 335 75 0.16 0.09 VM 53 Overall*

30 53 23 100 175 75 0.19 0.11 Upper Zone

35 50 8 115 165 25 0.28 0.16 VM 54 Overall*

93 107 14 305 350 45 0.25 0.14 VM 56 Overall*

0 64 64 0 210 210 0.14 0.08 VM 57 Overall*

73 159 85 240 520 280 0.17 0.10 Upper Zone

91 93 2 300 305 5 0.27 0.15 New Zone

105 159 17 345 520 55 0.27 0.15 VM 58 Overall*

0 99 99 0 325 325 0.22 0.12 Upper Zone

44 50 6 145 165 20 0.33 0.18 New Zone

61 99 18 200 325 60 0.39 0.22 VM 60 Overall*

24 134 110 80 440 360 0.25 0.14 Upper Zone

32 59 6 105 195 20 0.28 0.16 New Zone

73 134 27 240 440 90 0.46 0.26 VM 61 Overall*

70 140 70 230 460 230 0.14 0.08 VM 25i^ Overall*

0 114 81 0 375 265 0.25 0.14 Upper Zone

0 47 10 0 155 32 0.42 0.24 New Zone

78 113 21 255 370 71 0.43 0.24

Including 95 99 4 310 325 11 0.60 0.34 * Overall values represent contiguous averages that include V2O5 values ranging from detection limit to 1.14% +Hole reported in previous release ^ Denotes angle hole. Angle holes are labeled with the letters (a) or (j), as they are drilled from the same platform as the complimentary vertical hole

Drill hole VM-22 returned no significant values. Drill hole VM-40 was lost at shallow depth and replaced by VM-40a. Drill hole VM-25a was a shallow twin of the upper part of VM-25, testing center return sample results against standard hammer. Drill hole VM-41 bottomed in 0.64% V205.

QA/QC and Qualified Person

The Victory drilling program was directly supervised in the field by the QP and other site geologists working for Victory. All samples were split at the drill site using a Gilson bar splitter and Jones riffle splitter, with two samples per 5-foot (1.52m) sample interval collected and placed into heavy plastic bags together with sequentially numbered sample tags. A 2kg sample was collected for assay, while a 4kg reference sample was kept on-site. Three different vanadium standards (71 ppm V, 320 ppm V, and 5172 ppm V) and coarse blank samples were purchased from Minerals Exploration and Environmental Geochemistry (MEG) Inc. of Reno, NV. Victory site geologists inserted field blank, standard, and duplicate samples into the drill sample stream per NI 43-101 guidelines, maintaining a 1-in-20 insertion rate for each of the field blank, standard, and duplicate samples such that every 7th sample is a control sample. Field duplicate samples were split from the 4kg reference samples using a Jones riffle splitter.

Drill samples were transported by Victory personnel to locked storage sheds rented by Victory and located in Golconda, NV, about 14km west of the project area. Samples were picked up in Golconda by American Assay Laboratories utilizing its own truck and driver and transported directly to American Assay's facility in Reno, NV. At American Assay Laboratories, the samples were crushed to 70% passing 2mm, and then a 0.3km split was ground to 85% passing 75 micron. A 0.5gm split was digested in a 5 acid process (ICP-5A035 method uses HNO3, HF, HClO4, HCl, H3BO3) and analyzed via ICP-OES. The detection limit for vanadium is 1ppm, the upper limit is 10,000ppm, and sample results are reported in PPM V. As a separate QAQC check, American Assay inserted laboratory standards, blanks, and duplicates into the sample stream. American Assay Laboratories is accredited by the International Accreditation Service, which conforms with requirements of ISO/IEC 17025:2005.

Victory is currently using ALS Chemex in British Columbia to perform umpire assays on 1-in-20 drill pulps obtained from American Assay Laboratories and submitted to the ALS Chemex facility in Reno, NV. ALS Chemex employs a four-acid digestion process (ME-ICP61m method), so Victory is re-numbering the pulp samples and inserting the same field standard samples into the sample stream in order to better compare results between the two labs.

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Calvin R. Herron, P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

