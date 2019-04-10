One World Lithium Announces Drilling Rig Mobilization and Engagement of Investor Relations Firm

VANCOUVER, April 10, 2019 - One World Lithium Inc. (OTCQB-OWRDF) (CSE- OWLI) ("OWL") (the "Company") announces a drilling rig is being moved to the Salar del Diablo Project in Mexico and the engagement of an Investor Relations firm.

Layne de Mexico is moving a truck mounted TH 100 reverse circulation drill rig, drill pipe, compressors and other equipment from its Hermosillo yard to the Salar Del Diablo Project that will take three days to complete. As previously announced, the 12 hole - 4,250 meter drilling program will test three geophysical zones covering more than 54 square kilometers, a large geochemical anomaly that covers 150 square kilometers, and geological structures.

The Company's affiliate has filed an application for a drill permit on March 05, 2019 that may take 20 or more business days for approval.

OWL has engaged Kaye Wynn Consulting Inc. ("Kaye Wynn"), an investor relations firm, with success in both the Canadian and American stock markets. Under the terms of the agreement, Kaye Wynn will be paid $4,000 per month and has been granted an option to purchase up to 300,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.18 per common share. The stock options are exercisable on or before December 31, 2019 with 150,000 vesting on June 10, 2019 and the balance vesting on July 10. 2019.

About One World Lithium

One World Lithium Inc. is an exploration company focused on lithium in brine projects. It currently has earned a 60% property interest with an option to acquire a further 30% property interest for a total of a 90% working interest in the 75,400 hectare (290 square mile) Salar del Diablo lithium brine Project located in the State of California Baja Norte, Mexico.

John E Hiner, SME Registered Member and a qualified person as defined by the Canadian National Instrument 43- 101 has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of One World Lithium Inc.,

"Douglas Fulcher"

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information please visit www.oneworldlithium.com or email info@oneworldlithium.com

Forward-Looking Information: This press release may include forward looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation concerning the business of the OWL. Forward looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of the OWL, including the intention of OWL to proceed with the advancement of the Property. Although OWL believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because OWL can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Forward looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. OWL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publically any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from the those anticipated in such statements, important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include: (I) inability of OWL to execute its business plan and raise the required financing and (II) risks and market fluctuations common to the mining industry and lithium sector in particular. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond the control of the OWL. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information contained in this press release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.