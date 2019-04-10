Max Resource Engages Maricom for Bilingual Investor Access

Vancouver, April 10, 2019 - Max Resource Corp. (TSXV: MXR) (OTC: MXROF) (FSE: M1D1) ("MAX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Maricom Inc. ("Maricom") to provide investor relations services to the Company with a special French focus in compliance with regulatory guidelines.

Maricom is a Quebec-based communications firm focused on providing fully bilingual investor relations services with a special French focus to build and create awareness for companies in all stages of development in every key network. The firm brings unique expertise and will be providing a range of services, including presenting MAX business and milestones to its network of investment advisors, analysts and institutional fund managers.

Maricom will work closely with MAX to develop and deploy a comprehensive capital markets strategy and campaign. Activities will include developing precise messaging, distributing that message cost-effectively and advising the Company regarding their branding, website and social media presence bilingually with Maricom's graph design and social media team. Maricom will also handle MAX French inquiries via phone and email.

Under the terms of the agreement, Maricom has been retained for a 9 month period starting April 15th 2019 at $3,500 per month. The Company has agreed to grant 450,000 stock options to Maricom at an exercise price of $0.60, expiring March 20th, 2024. These options will be subject to vesting provisions in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

About Maricom

Maricom is a Quebec-based firm who provides a fully bilingual investor relations service. Our focus is mainly in Quebec via a strong French network as well as extensive ties and direct relationships with Bay Street to ensure our clients have exposure throughout Canada and beyond. Maricom also offers branding, social media consulting and document translation. For more information visit: www.maricom.ca

About Max Resource Corp.

Max Resource Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the development of prospective projects in the rich mineral belts of Colombia. The Company has established significant exploration infrastructure and local community support for two very large prospective Colombian projects: the Choco Precious Metals Project, located 100 km south of Medellin, which covers or is adjacent to historic production of 1.5Mozs gold and 1.0Mozs platinum and the Gachala Copper Project, located 60 km east of Bogota. The Company is led by a seasoned management team with a track record of significant discovery and exploration success. For more information visit: https://www.maxresource.com/

Brett Matich, CEO and President

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for UXD described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com

