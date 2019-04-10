Granite Creek Copper Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

VANCOUVER, April 10, 2019 - Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSX.V: GCX) (“Granite Creek” or the “Company”) announces that the Company’s common shares have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “A2PFE0". The Company's common shares continue to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "GCX".



President & CEO, Tim Johnson, stated, “With the Frankfurt exchange being amongst the world’s largest by market capitalization, this listing will significantly expand our shareholder base and access to international capital. The Company continues to pursue a number of initiatives with respect to the Stu Project and we are looking forward to providing additional updates over the coming weeks as we approach the start of the 2019 field exploration season.”

About Granite Creek Copper

Granite Creek is a Canadian exploration company focused on the 100%-owned Stu Copper-Gold project located in the Yukon’s Carmacks Copper District which covers 111 square kilometres adjacent to Capstone Mining’s high-grade Minto Cu-Au-Ag Mine and Copper North’s advance stage Carmacks Cu-Au-Ag project. More information about the company and the Stu Copper project can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.gcxcopper.com.

About the Metallic Group of Companies

The Metallic Group is a collaboration of leading precious and base metals exploration companies focused on high-potential, brownfields exploration assets adjacent to high-grade operating mines in proven in North American districts with excellent infrastructure. Focusing exploration in these proven brownfields districts increases the probability of new discoveries and allows for rapid advancement of resources to create value.

Member companies have highly experienced management and technical teams with track records of successful discovery and project development, including capital markets and financing expertise. Metallic Group professional backgrounds include former leadership positions with Barrick Gold, Goldfields, Stillwater Mining and leading explorer/developers NovaGold, Trilogy Metals and Wellgreen Platinum. Company leaders have been credited with the discovery, or expansion and advancement, of several major deposits in North America, and have significant ownership positions in the companies.

The Group and its members are headquartered in Vancouver, BC, Canada, with company stocks currently listed on the TSX Venture, US OTC, and Frankfurt stock exchanges.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Timothy Johnson, President

Telephone: 1 (604) 235-1982

Toll Free: 1 (888) 361-3494

E-mail: info@gcxcopper.com

Website: www.gcxcopper.com

Metallic Group: www.metallicgroup.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.