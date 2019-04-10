Giyani Submits Updated Environmental Management Plan For Lobatse

OAKVILLE, April 10, 2019 - Giyani Metals Corp. (TSXV: EMM, GR: A2DUU8) (“Giyani” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed its response to the comments provided by the Botswana Department of Environmental Affairs (“DEA”) on the Company’s initial environmental management plan for the Lobatse deposit (“EMP”). The updated EMP was submitted to the DEA on April 9, 2019.



Robin Birchall, CEO of Giyani commented:

“This is our third, and final, updated EMP submission in the past two weeks. The EMP review and update process has been very smooth in terms of planning and execution. I am very pleased with the fact that we were able to complete the resubmission of all three updated EMPs within the planned time frame. We look forward to announcing the DEA response and next steps in due course”.

About Giyani

Giyani is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on creating shareholder value by accelerating the development of its battery-grade manganese projects in the Kanye Basin, Botswana, Africa.

