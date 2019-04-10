Adamera Provides Video Update on Goodfoot Gold Drill Targets

Vancouver, April 10, 2019 - Adamera Minerals Corp. (TSX V: ADZ; OTC: DDNFF) outlines its key exploration targets on the Goodfoot property located along the Lamefoot Trend within the Cooke Mountain project in Washington State. Situated 2 kilometres to the south along strike of the former Lamefoot Mine, the Goodfoot property has progressed from data collection and interpretation to drill target selection. Adamera is preparing for an extensive drill program on this and other properties and provides this video to demonstrate the Goodfoot targets.

"The Goodfoot targets are compelling. They are within and along the same geological setting as the historic Lamefoot Mine and have similar characteristics. The Goodfoot property combined with the Lamefoot South property to the north form a multi-kilometre exploration opportunity along strike of a past producer. We look forward to the initiation of drilling this season," says Mark Kolebaba, President and CEO of Adamera Minerals Corp. "I strongly urge interested parties to watch the attached video as it provides a more visual perspective on the quality of our targets and the prospectivity of this property."

The primary exploration target on the property is high-grade gold mineralization similar to that described in the Lamefoot Mine. Lamefoot gold mineralization occurs in massive magnetite and sulfides at a limestone/clastic contact, and in silica-sulfide stockworks within the adjacent clastic rocks. The mine is located on the Anfo Fault which is thought to be a regional control of gold mineralization.

Adamera's Good foot property is located along what is believed to be a southern extension of the Info Fault approximately 2 kilometres to the south of the Lamefoot Mine.

The targets developed on the Goodfoot property are the result of several modern surveys including geophysical, geological and geochemical techniques. Magnetic and electromagnetic anomalies with strong gold in soil support the presence of gold in massive magnetite/sulfide targets. IP anomalies with strong gold in soil anomalies potentially represent gold in vein stockwork targets. Significant gold values in soil associated with the targets range from 0.1g/t -1g/t gold.

Interpretation of recent detailed geological mapping by Adamera incorporates structural, geophysical and geochemical data to provide better geological control and exploration targeting. This has resulted in the identification of more than 5 kilometres of prospective limestone - clastic contact along strike of the Anfo Fault. Numerous shallow targets defined by coincident magnetic, EM, IP and or soil geochemical anomalies have been identified along this stratigraphic and structural horizon.

Adamera's Goodfoot and Lamefoot South properties (see new release dated March 27, 2019) are within the Lamefoot Trend which extends for 7 kilometres. The Lamefoot Mine is located at the northern end of this trend.

The Lamefoot gold deposit was mined in the late 1990s by Echo Bay Mines. It was reported to be the largest and highest grade mine in the Cooke Mountain District. The Goodfoot Target is 7.5 kilometres respectively by road from the Kettle River Mill.

Martin St. Pierre P.Geoph, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed certain data associated with the project. Gold analysis in soil samples was performed by Adamera using a portable XRF.

About Adamera

Adamera Minerals Corp. is exploring for a stand-alone high-grade gold deposit within hauling distance of an existing mill near Republic Washington. This area has reportedly produced over 6 million ounces of high-grade gold. Adamera is the dominant regional explorer in the area.

