LOMIKO APPOINTS CHRISTOPH BRUENING TO LOMIKO BOARD OF ADVISORS

Vancouver, April 10, 2019 - (Vancouver, B.C and Frankfurt, Germany) April 10, 2019 Lomiko Metals Inc. (“Lomiko”) (TSX-V: LMR, LMRMF, FSE: DH8C, (ISIN: CA54163Q1028) (WKN: A0Q9W7) (LEI: 529900GJP51V4HR9MN94) is pleased to report that Mr. Christoph Bruening has been appointed to the Lomiko Board of Advisors.

“Christoph’s experience and connections in the mining and automotive industries will be crucial for Lomiko’s European marketing strategy.” Stated A. Paul Gill, CEO of Lomiko Metals Inc.

Mr. Bruening is the principal of Value Relations GmBH which is currently providing investor relations services to the company. Mr. Bruening has extensive experience in the capital markets and in financial media with an emphasis on the German market. Mr. Bruening has listed over 500 companies on the Frankfurt Exchange and has helped over 100 Canadian companies to access the European markets.

Christoph is fluent in both German and English and provides an important conduit to the German markets for Canadian companies. His experience and connections in a variety of industries is very important for the future growth of Lomiko Metals.

For more information on Lomiko Metals, review the website at www.lomiko.com, contact A. Paul Gill at 604-729-5312 or email: info@lomiko.com.

On Behalf of the Board,

“A. Paul Gill”

Chief Executive Officer

