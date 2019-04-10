Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Wheaton Precious Metals to Release 2019 First Quarter Results on May 8, 2019

18:25 Uhr  |  PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, April 10, 2019 - Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. (TSX: WPM) (NYSE: WPM) will release its 2019 first quarter results on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, after market close. 

A conference call will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 starting at 11:00 am (Eastern Time) to discuss these results. To participate in the live call please use one of the following methods:

 

Dial toll free from Canada or the US:

1-888-231-8191

Dial from outside Canada or the US:

1-647-427-7450

Pass code:

7896205

Live audio webcast:

www.wheatonpm.com

 

Participants should dial in five to ten minutes before the call.

The conference call will be recorded and available until May 16, 2019 at 11:59 pm ET. The webcast will be available for one year. You can listen to an archive of the call by one of the following methods:

 

Dial toll free from Canada or the US:

1-855-859-2056

Dial from outside Canada or the US:

1-416-849-0833

Pass code:

7896205

Archived audio webcast:

www.wheatonpm.com

 

Contact:
Patrick Drouin
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
Tel: +1-844-288-9878
Email: info@wheatonpm.com
Website: www.wheatonpm.com

 



