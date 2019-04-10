Melkior Resources Closes $250,000 Flow-Through Private Placement

Timmins, April 10, 2019 - Melkior Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Melkior") (TSXV - "MKR") is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered flow-through private placement (the "Private Placement") for gross proceeds of C$250,000, subject to final TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") approval.

The Private Placement will be flow-through common shares issued at a price of $0.06 per common share, with each such share issued as a "Flow-Through Share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to conduct further exploration on the Company's Canadian mineral properties. The Company issued 291,667 finders' warrants exercisable for a period of 24 months at an exercise price of $0.11 and paid finders' fees of $17,500 in respect of the Private Placement as permitted by the TSXV, and applicable securities laws.

All securities issued under the Private Placement will have hold period of four months and a day from closing.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Keith James Deluce"



Keith James Deluce, CEO

For further information, please contact:

Melkior Resources Inc.

E-mail: info@melkior.com

Tel: 705-267-4000

The reader is invited to visit Melkior's web site www.melkior.com.

